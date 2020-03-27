Mount Pleasant officials clash over coronavirus powers and possible stay-at-home order

MOUNT PLEASANT — As more cities in South Carolina order businesses to close and residents to stay home, members of Town Council and the mayor are clashing over who has the power to make such a decision.

Mayor Will Haynie has been outspoken about the need to "bend the curve" and slow the spread of COVID-19, and the town has restricted gatherings and closed some parks and playgrounds.

“I favor a stay-at-home order for the town of Mount Pleasant because I would rather us have two weeks of a stronger measure than months and months of what we are experiencing now," the mayor said in a video he posted on Facebook late Thursday pleading his case.

“We know from what we read that if we flatten the curve and do more now, we get back to normal sooner," said Haynie, who urged residents to contact council members.

Some council members — including allies — aren't in agreement, setting up a dispute covering the future movements of 90,000 people in South Carolina's fourth-largest city.

Councilman Jake Rambo is considered a staunch backer of the mayor, but said he was shocked that Haynie appeared ready to go forward with a stay-at-home order without a council vote. He said the town's lawyers have advised that a council vote would make such an order easier to defend if challenged.

“The mayor should not have the blanket authority to buck legal advice we have been given," said Rambo, who put the item to potentially restrict the mayor's power on the agenda. “I’m not alone, on council, about this."

At a 3 p.m. council meeting Friday, held by videoconference, the council is set to consider restricting the mayor's power to impose "any additional restrictions."

Mount Pleasant does not have a strong-mayor government, like Charleston and North Charleston, but last week approved an emergency declaration that gave Haynie extra authority during the coronavirus outbreak.

Councilwoman Guang Ming Whitley said she would support the mayor if he issued a stay-at-home order.

"People are still going out and congregating," she said.

Whitley said she's not in favor of the town having a strong-mayor government, "but, in a time of emergency, the town needs to be able to move swiftly."

Haynie said in his Facebook video that he welcomes and desires council's approval for emergency orders, but that can be a time-consuming process.

“Now, apparently, some council members want to change the rules in the middle of this emergency," he said.

Multiple attempts to reach the mayor for comment Friday morning were unsuccessful.

Rambo noted that Charleston has a strong mayor, but nonetheless sought City Council approval before imposing a stay-home order this week.

"There are some differences of opinion, in how aggressive we need to be in closing down the town," said Councilman Tom O'Rourke. “The real decision today is, do we allow the mayor to make all the decisions by himself, unilaterally."

"I think if the mayor were not talking about shutting the entire town down, I don’t think Jake would have put it on the agenda," O'Rourke said. “I’m probably in the camp of ‘let’s let the major make decisions’ because we’re in different times now."

Town Council emergency video conference meeting will be broadcast live on Mount Pleasant's YouTube channel.

In a move that could influence the debate in Mount Pleasant, State Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office Friday issued an opinion that asserts only the governor, not cities or counties, can order citizens to stay at home during an emergency.

Such opinions represent the Attorney General's views on how a court might rule in response to a legal challenge, and are non-binding.

Also Friday morning, Mount Pleasant issued a statement titled: "Town urges businesses, employers to adapt and overcome."

"Continuing business operations in creative and new ways is paramount," said the town's announcement, citing the potential for online sales.

The town also urged business to take steps to protect employees and customers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.