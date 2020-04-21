Mount Pleasant keeps some coronavirus restrictions in place as state rules ease

MOUNT PLEASANT — Certain types of stores reopened Tuesday after statewide restrictions were lifted, but this town has additional restrictions that remain in place, including a ban on all short-term rentals and the closure of popular recreation areas.

The town and state stay-at-home orders and restrictions on gathering in groups of three or more remain despite Gov. Henry McMaster allowing retailers including furniture, jewelry, shoe, book and department stores to reopen.

Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie said he would have liked the governor to wait at least another week. The town put restrictions in place a week before the state, he said, and currently has more restrictions than are in place statewide.

"We're not flinging the doors open," said Haynie.

"If I had a vote, I would have asked the state to do this a week later than they did," he said.

The new statewide rules, allowing limited numbers of customers to visit certain categories of stores, will be observed in Mount Pleasant. That means stores that are allowed to operate can have five customers per 1,000 square feet of space, or 20 percent of their legal occupancy, whichever is less.

Police Chief Carl Ritchie said the department has been working to inform businesses about the rules and practices. He said only one citation has been issued for any violation of the town's weeks-long coronavirus restrictions, and that involved a person trespassing at a hospital.

Haynie said the piers and boardwalks at Waterfront Memorial Park, Shem Creek Park, and Pickett Bridge Recreation Area (Pitt Street Bridge) will remain closed.

Mount Pleasant's public parks and playing fields also remain closed, but Tuesday the Town Council Recreation Committee recommended that several of them reopen with significant restrictions.

Acting on the recommendation is up to either the full Town Council or the mayor, who could amend the town's emergency proclamation.

The committee, spurred on by Councilman Gary Santos, recommended partial reopenings of the Park West Recreation Complex, the Jimmy Seignious Softball Fields and skateboard park at the adjacent R.L. Jones Center, and the Cheryll Woods-Flowers Soccer Complex.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

“It’s a beautiful day today," said Santos. "They (residents) should be out there exercising and enjoying the weather.”

However, social-distancing rules — gatherings of no more than two people — and a limit on the use of shared equipment were recommended.

Recreation Director Steve Gergick said the plan is to divide large fields into smaller sections, which would each be limited to two people.

"We would have staff on hand to make sure they complied," he said.

Councilwoman Guang Ming Whitley, noting that neighboring Isle of Palms and Sullivan's Island have erected police checkpoints to keep Mount Pleasant residents and others off those barrier islands, asked if the town parks would be limited to town residents.

“We’re better than that," Santos said.

He thought the state's prohibition on shared equipment, which means people can't play tennis or pickleball, were an overreach, but the committee's recommendation included that restriction.

Whitley worried that, with stay-home orders still in place and schools closed, opening parks could risk spreading the virus.

However, all three members of the committee voted for the recommendation.

Councilman Jake Rambo said that while some people have houses with yards and equipment for children to play on, others have few options when parks are closed.

“This quarantine situation has certainly created unequal access to physical activity," Rambo said.