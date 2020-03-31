Mount Pleasant issues stay home order starting Thursday to limit coronavirus spread

MOUNT PLEASANT — Residents of South Carolina's fourth-largest city have been ordered to stay at home for 14 days starting Thursday, with exceptions for essential businesses, according to media reports.

Town Administrator Eric DeMoura confirmed that such a proclamation had been drafted by the town's legal team. He said he did not know if the mayor had signed it yet.

The order, apparently disclosed by the mayor to local television stations, came from Mayor Will Haynie on Tuesday. There had been rumors Monday that such a decision was coming, but the mayor and town officials refused to answer questions about that to The Post and Courier.

The town's spokeswoman was unable to confirm late Tuesday morning that the stay-home proclamation had been issued.

Multiple attempts to reach Haynie Monday were rebuffed, but in a brief email he had hinted that action would be coming.

"I am totally engaged with staff and attorneys crafting the next step to protect our citizens, especially since there are now more confirmed cases in our town than there were in the state when schools were ordered closed statewide," he wrote.

The mayor's views on a stay-home order have been clear. He telegraphed on social media that such an order for the town was likely. For example:

Friday on Facebook: “I sense that very soon as cases rise exponentially, the state & town council will reverse their stances.

Sunday on Facebook: "S.C. is losing the Containment Phase of the fight against this epidemic." ... "It’s defense first in this fight. In our state, we’re losing it. Badly."

Monday afternoon on Twitter, commenting on a news report that Greenville’s considering a stay-at-home order: “SC’s largest municipalities are headed in the same direction.” #FlattenTheCurve

Mount Pleasant is South Carolina's fourth-largest municipality, with about 90,000 residents.

Mount Pleasant Town Council members have not been unified on the issue of stay-home orders. Friday, Councilwoman Brenda Corley said that even discussing a resolution calling for a statewide stay home order was divisive.

The council voted down that resolution, declining to officially request that Gov. Henry McMaster to issue a statewide order. Also Friday the council discussed limiting Haynie's authority to issue a stay-home order for the town, but took no action.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

By Sunday Councilman Jake Rambo, who had initiated the idea of limiting Haynie's authority to issue a stay home order without a Town Council vote, changed his mind and on Twitter called for the mayor to issue one.

"In light of today’s updated Attorney General opinion that says local governments can enact emergency orders until challenged in court, I am urging Mayor @willhaynie to issue a “stay at home” order for Mt. Pleasant," Rambo wrote.

The Attorney General had previously issued an advisory opinion that, while non-binding and carrying no force of law, caused confusion and prompted Folly Beach and Edisto to temporarily rescind prohibitions on non-resident access to the islands.

After the weekend confusion of beach towns reopening and then closing, the governor on Monday ordered the public barred from access to South Carolina's beaches, lakes and rivers.

Amid the fast-moving changes Mount Pleasant council members who could be reached late Monday said they had not been informed of a pending stay-home order for the town, but some suspected one was likely.

“I’ve been hearing through the grapevine that he (Haynie) plans to do it," said Councilman Gary Santos. "If he does, I think he puts the town at risk."

Santos said the state, not the town, has the authority to make such a decision, and in his oath of office he swore to uphold the law. He also worried that, as the Attorney General warned, the town could be sued.

Councilman Tom O'Rourke said the mayor has the authority, but he didn't expect such an order without Town Council being informed. That hadn't happened by late Monday afternoon, he said.

“I will support the mayor’s decision," said O'Rourke, who added that it would be "very troubling" if the council were not informed first.

Council members Howard Chapman and Guang Ming Whitley have said they support a stay-home order.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.