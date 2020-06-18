You are the owner of this article.
Mount Pleasant court closed Thursday after staff member exposed to coronavirus

Mount Pleasant Town Hall Monday, June 3, 2019. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff

 By Grace Beahm Alford gbeahm@postandcourier.com

After a staff member at the Mount Pleasant Town Hall was exposed to the coronavirus, court is cancelled on Thursday while the building is cleaned.

The court will contact any parties affected by the closure in order to reschedule, town officials said Wednesday.

The Town Hall facility has been following CDC guidance in requiring the use of face masks and limiting face-to-face interaction, along with regular cleanings and the use of plexi-glass barriers.

Until further notice, town employees not needed on site will be working remotely.

On Wednesday, South Carolina surpassed 20,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19. So far, 617 deaths have been reported, and 607 people are hospitalized.

No further information was immediately available.

Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

Fleming Smith covers crime and public safety for the Charleston area. A native Georgian, she previously covered breaking news and features for The Wall Street Journal and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

