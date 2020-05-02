Mount Pleasant couple raises over $16K for hungry Pakistani Christians amid coronavirus

Though no communities across the globe have been untouched by the deadly coronavirus, the disease has particularly impacted disenfranchised groups who've long suffered due to limited access to resources.

In the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, marginalized groups include Christians who work lower-paying jobs and are turned away from social services.

“Everybody’s in the same boat, though some have bigger holes in their section of the boat," said Jerry Miner, a Mount Pleasant resident who founded Cross Connecting Network in 2011. In partnership with the Association of Related Churches, the nonprofit has established connections with more than 1,100 church leaders from every denomination in the South Asian nation.

Using their connection to the Pakistani Christian community, residents Jerry and Sharon Miner have raised more than $16,000 to feed 2,000 Pakistani families under the couple's Five & Two campaign amid the coronavirus outbreak. The initiative draws its name from the New Testament story of Jesus multiplying two fish and five loaves of bread to feed thousands of people. Though the campaign asks for donations as small as $5, which can feed one person for one week, some area organizations and churches have donated thousands of dollars.

"The idea is to get a whole lot of people to give a little," Sharon Miner said. “We have seen remarkable progress."

The impacts of the virus are being felt in the South Asian nation where, similar to many parts of the world, facilities like schools and businesses have been closed.

Bishop Mushtaq Anjum, who oversees the Vision for the Kingdom group of churches in Pakistan, is on the ground receiving funds via the Five & Two campaign to purchase bags of food for residents. He said he's come across some families who haven't eaten for two weeks. The government doesn't have enough resources to help everyone, he said.

"People are affected badly," he said. "They don’t have any kind of savings, or any kind of backup money. They are suffering."

Christians, who make up under 2 percent of a population that is roughly 96 percent Muslim, are particularly vulnerable, Anjum said. Christians traditionally are poor and experience discrimination when it comes to social services. Some have been turned away from food distribution lines, Anjum said.

The faith leader has worked with others to bring families bags containing flour, rice, sugar, soap and other items.

“It's really not enough," he said. "But it is something.”

The Miner couple moved to the Charleston area in 2007 when Jerry took on a role with Water Mission International. While working virtually to offer disaster response to Pakistan, he developed a friendship with Anjum, a faith leader in the city of Karachi. Compelled by Pakastani Christians' struggle as a minority group, Jerry and Sharon founded a nonprofit that currently includes 50 Pakistan-based churches, two vocational schools, a kindergarten, medical clinic and sports ministry.

“We just kind of jumped into that stream, saying, if nobody else is going to help, who will?" Jerry Miner said.

The organization operates mostly digitally, based in Mount Pleasant with a handful of volunteers. Jerry has visited the Islamic nation 10 times and Sharon has made three trips. They've taken mission groups to render aid.

The Christian couple also hopes to shed negative perceptions some may have of the Muslim country where 24 percent live below the poverty line.

The nation has been noted for the danger posed to women. However, in her first trip in 2014, Sharon recalls that she wasn't afraid. She spoke at a conference, where she remembers the women being "warm, loving and grateful." Sharon told them when she returned home, she'd tell people "Jesus was in Pakistan."

How to help Those who want to give towards the Five & Two campaign to help feed hungry families in Pakistan can do so at givebutter.com/fiveandtwopakistan.

"We feel like we’re ambassadors for Pakistan to the church in America," she said.

The couple recognizes many communities locally are suffering due to COVID-19, however, they felt their previously established relationship with the foreign nation put them in a solid place to respond effectively to the people's needs.

In the initial wake of the virus, the Association of Related Churches and other donors agreed to send funds to help pastors in the region. The couple then started the Five & Two Pakistan initiative to help the thousands of others still in need.

Several churches have gotten on board to support the cause.

Ladson-based Journey Church already had an ongoing initiative helping train pastors in Pakistan through the church's Cypress Project. When the pandemic hit, it was clear that the church should lend a helping hand.

“The temptation is to think of ourselves," said Campus Pastor Clay Jernigan. "But right now we want to think about others."

The church has raised around $6,000 towards the cause, but making the donation will come with a sacrifice. The church is still paying off its new building that members spent just three Sundays in before the pandemic hit.