Most Trident Technical College fall semester classes will be held online amid pandemic

Most courses at Trident Technical College will be held online this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The college will only offer classes with "skills-based, hands-on requirements" on its campuses for the upcoming fall 2020 semester, officials announced Thursday.

The college's popular university transfer programs, where students take courses with the intention of eventually transferring to a traditional, four-year school, will all be conducted via online-only instruction this fall as well.

"The transfer programs are an excellent, affordable option for students who want to stay safe close to home while still earning college credits," said Vice President for Education Cathy Almquist in a news release.

The school's announcement comes as colleges across the state, including Clemson University and the College of Charleston, have announced plans to delay the start of in-person instruction due to the spread of the coronavirus.

This fall, Trident Tech plans to host classes via four different models: online, scheduled online, hybrid and in-person.

Students enrolled in online courses will access class materials, complete lessons and interact with professors virtually, but not at designated course meeting times. Alternatively, scheduled online classes will include live, face-to-face instruction using video conferencing tools using a set schedule.

Hybrid courses include a combination of in-person meetings and virtual instruction. Traditional, in-person classes will only be held to accommodate courses where hands-on work is required.

For students on campus, the college will require masks or face coverings to be worn and common areas will be closed. Some classrooms will be refurbished and rearranged if necessary to accommodate for social distancing.

The school halted in-person instruction March 16 to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The college reopened on June 10 and offered a limited number of summer courses in-person this summer.

Fall courses are scheduled to begin on Aug. 24.