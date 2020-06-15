Most SC workers don't want employers tracing COVID-19, survey finds

A survey found employees everywhere don't like the idea of their bosses tracking their health and contacts, even during a pandemic. The idea seems to be especially unpopular among South Carolinians.

The notion of companies using contact tracing, the practice of investigating known connections to confirmed COVID-19 cases, is unpopular among the majority of workers across the country, according to a survey by Fishbowl, a social media platform for professionals. With 20 percent, South Carolina had the second-lowest percent of respondents who said they approved of the concept.

Some workplaces have put contact tracing in place already. PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, a professional services giant, recently announced a new application for employers called "Check In." In South Carolina, the Department of Corrections is tracing its staff to ensure that no one who is showing symptoms of COVID-19 introduces the virus into the prison system.

The survey cataloged more than 17,000 responses at the end of May. Fishbowl did not specify how many South Carolina residents answered, but only included results from states that yielded more than 100 participants. Contact tracing was least popular among Florida residents, while Wisconsin had the highest number of supporters at 40 percent. The survey did not answer why the idea of contact tracing at work is so unpopular.

"It's assumed that privacy is one of the main reasons," researchers wrote.

Respondents in the technology field were the least likely to be open to contact tracing at work. Eighty-one percent said they would not agree to allow their company to trace their contact with coworkers. Human resource and health care workers were among the most open to the idea.

Dig South goes online

A popular technology conference that has taken place in Charleston every year since 2013 is moving online as coronavirus' effects continue.

"The headwinds facing an in-person event this year were just too great to sail through," the Dig South Tech Summit wrote in an announcement to attendees.

The virtual conference will be online July 23 and 24. Each year, it features speakers from startup and tech firm leaders hailing from across the South. The event this year will end with a pitch competition, where startups battle for capital.

The price of admission is $199. Sign up at www.digsouthtechsummit.com.