Most SC school districts rejecting McMaster's call for a 5-days-a-week, in-person option

COLUMBIA — What learning will look like across South Carolina when the school year starts will be a hodgepodge of in-classroom and online-only learning, despite Gov. Henry McMaster's request that all parents have the option of sending their child to school five days a week amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.

About one-third of school districts plan some combination of the two, with students receiving some face-to-face instruction weekly.

Most hybrid models involve two days in a classroom and three at home, with half of students attending on alternating days. Others keep elementary students in their classroom five days a week, while staggering times for older students, according to interviews by The Post and Courier and a review of plans posted on district websites.

Just over 20 percent of South Carolina's 81 districts either already planned to follow McMaster's call or adopted plans doing so after his news conference Wednesday where he called for full-week, in-person classes.

Some local school officials are openly ignoring McMaster's request. And the bottom line is — they can.

Richland School District 2 in suburban Columbia plans to start virtually and phase to a hybrid. Half of Charleston County's roughly 80 schools will offer a full-week option, as their building size and student population allow for adequate distancing, officials say, while students will have to go on alternating days in the other half.

Unique hybrid models include Pickens County, which plans to operate on a five-days-a-week schedule for two weeks, starting Aug. 10, then send third-through-12th graders home for two weeks, then return to a full schedule for two weeks. Fairfield County is mandating that certain students — including those with disabilities — start the school year with in-person learning, while the rest stay home.

Shortly after McMaster and GOP legislative leaders made their plea, Jasper County officials held their own news conference to say they're sticking with their plan to start school Aug. 17 with virtual-only learning, citing the rural county's designation by the state's public health agency as having high "disease activity" for coronavirus cases.

As of June 12, all but one of South Carolina's 46 counties rated "high" on the agency's list, which is supposed to be what districts look to when basing their reopening decisions, according to guidelines released last month by state Education Superintendent Molly Spearman. The infection rate in Jasper County ranks 30th statewide, with 308 total confirmed cases since March and three deaths.

But recent announcements from rural districts like Jasper County, where many students lack access to high-speed internet, that learning will continue in an online-only format, raised eyebrows in the Statehouse. Other rural districts deciding to start totally online include nearby Colleton County.

"We cannot restrict learning by forcing students to participate in remote learning when many students have no access at home to begin with," McMaster said Wednesday.

While critics blasted the Republican governor's "mandate," it was really nothing more than a suggestion from the bully pulpit. He asked Spearman, a fellow Republican, to reject any plan that doesn't include at least two options: fully virtual and five days weekly in a school desk.

But Spearman, a separately elected official, informed superintendents Friday she will approve hybrid plans, as long as there's some in-person component, districts spell out how they intend to transition to traditional schooling when infection rates decline, and they provide assurances learning will continue on virtual days.

Anything that involves simply sending home packets of paper, as occurred in the spring, won't be approved, said her spokesman Ryan Brown.

Friday — one month before schools would normally welcome students back — was supposed to be the deadline for districts to submit a plan to Spearman's office. But she didn't set that date until a week ago.

More than a third of districts have posted no plan. They've requested an extension.

And that, said Sen. Katrina Shealy, was another reason for this week's news conference.

"It was more or less to say, 'It’s time to make a decision,'" said the Lexington Republican, among GOP leaders joining McMaster. "It’s time to have a plan. Parents can't plan what they're going to do."

And even if Spearman rejects a district's submission, it's unclear what would happen if local officials ignore her too.

There's nothing in state law spelling out her approval powers over pandemic back-to-school plans, suggesting school board members retain that control.

With newly diagnosed cases of COVID-19 climbing above 2,000 daily in just the last week, school officials are struggling with how to balance teachers' and parents' fears, health concerns, and preferences with the need to educate students who haven't been in a classroom since mid-March.

About 7,500 students statewide haven't been heard from since. Tens of thousands more had only sporadic communication with teachers, who were told to be lenient and not fail students, regardless.

McMaster contends it's imperative to get them back with a teacher full-time, no matter the state's COVID-19 cases.

"If they fall behind in this one period, they may never catch up, and we may have a generation lost to their educational opportunities," he said.

Getting South Carolina's students back in a classroom has been a bipartisan effort in South Carolina. Just three weeks ago, when the Legislature approved paying to bring back students early to help catch them up, it was Senate Democrats who insisted that the state would cover only in-person summer learning.

It is rare for children to get seriously ill from the disease that preys on the elderly and those with underlying health issues. Data also suggests that, even if they have it and show no symptoms, they don't pass it on easily either. People urging for a return to school have included doctors with the American Academy of Pediatrics.

But with a new disease full of surprises, teachers say they don't want to risk contracting it or passing it on to others.

No one really expected that South Carolina's COVID-19 numbers would be spiking in mid-July, with no letup in sight, said Kathy Maness, director of the Palmetto State Teachers Association.

Add to that the state's first death of a child to the pandemic, reported in the last week, and national politics seeping down into South Carolina following President Donald Trump's threat to withhold federal money from schools that don't reopen, and the bipartisanship in the Palmetto State evaporated. No Democrat invited to Wednesday's news conference attended.

While Maness and other teacher advocates criticize McMaster's call for reopening schools, Maness does applaud the governor's recommendation to push the start date to Sept. 8, after Labor Day, to give officials more time to plan for when, hopefully, the numbers subside.

Horry County, the state's third-largest school district, is among school boards that have voted to do so.

At least one district, rural McCormick County, had planned to welcome students back later this month, though only for two days a week, to keep class sizes below 10 students. Following McMaster's request, local officials are re-evaluating those plans.

Greenville County, the state's biggest district with more than 77,000 students, expected to turn in its plan by Friday evening. The plan on its website is arguably the most complicated of any posted so far. Its hybrid model involves splitting students into four groups, based on the first letter of students' last names, to come to school one or two days a week, depending on COVID-19 infection rates.

"We wanted to show them what it could look like depending on the spread rate of COVID-19," though families should not expect radical changes from one week to the next, said district spokesman Tim Waller.

"Whatever we decide, that will kind of be it for a few weeks," he said. "So families will kind of be able to know what to plan on."

Adam Benson, Tyler Fleming, Anna Mitchell, and Jenna Schiferl contributed to this report.