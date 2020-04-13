Most SC craft brewers will be forced to shut within months without more relief, guild says

The majority of this state's craft breweries would not be able to stay in business for more than three months without financial relief from the downturn caused by COVID-19, their owners said in response to a South Carolina Brewers Guild survey.

"A whopping 65 percent (of S.C. breweries say) they likely will only be able to stay open between one and three months," said Brook Bristow, executive director of the guild, detailing the sobering initial findings of the survey, sent to all 82 S.C. breweries late last week.

Nearly half of the S.C. breweries that responded by press time said their sales were down 80 percent, an indication that Gov. Henry McMaster's executive order last month allowing curbside sales may not be enough to stanch the bleeding for the state's craft beer industry.

That bleak outlook for S.C. craft breweries tracks with the national forecast. The country's largest craft brewing trade organization, interpreting the results of its own nationwide poll, last week called the pandemic and its economic fallout an "existential threat" to its 8,000 craft constituents.

"A majority of breweries do not think their business can last three months given current conditions, suggesting thousands of closings," the Brewers Association's chief economist, Bart Watson, wrote in a blog post discussing the survey.

The Brewers Association drew responses from 525 members in 49 states and the District of Columbia; Watson said four hailed from South Carolina, which is nearly equivalent to this state's proportion of the country's breweries.

According to the S.C. Brewers Guild, the craft brewing industry accounts for roughly 5,000 jobs in the state. The same survey found that 70 percent of the state's breweries have furloughed employees due to the pandemic.

In the Charleston area, home to more than 30 of the state's licensed breweries, both industry veterans and relative newcomers are facing hardship due to social-distancing parameters and decreased demand.

"The tighter restrictions have definitely hurt our onsite (to-go) sales and have completely stopped our distribution sales," said Chris Ranere, owner and head brewer of Indigo Reef Brewing Company in Daniel Island. He estimated his brewery could operate for three to six months under the current conditions, albeit with an "extremely limited staff."

Like many brewers in the area, Jaime Tenny has been assessing whether federal relief programs like the Paycheck Protection Program and Small Business Administration's 7(a) loans will give COAST Brewing Company of North Charleston the relief it needs.

Overall, "it's not looking good," she said. At the outset of the pandemic, she calculated her brewery had three months of leeway if things didn't improve. "But that also means exhaustion of finances," she added.

Without more targeted relief than what is currently available to small businesses like hers, "the point of no return will be here for a good percentage of the (food and beverage) industry," predicted Tenny.

That the area's brewery owners are approaching that threshold nearly a month after their restaurateur counterparts were forced across it is due to underlying differences between the two businesses. (Not to mention their products: beer travels well as is, whereas most restaurant menus require tweaking to be viable for takeout.)

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Unlike restaurants, the majority of which were designed for on-premise sales prior to the pandemic, most craft breweries have always sought to sell beer through multiple channels: their own taprooms, area bars and restaurants, and supermarkets and other "off-premise" retailers.

The latter, known as "packaged beer," are a partial lifeline to some Lowcountry breweries, temporarily blunting the pandemic's effects and offering a trickle of cash at a time when venues that sell draft beer must be closed.

"We are in a little bit better position right now than most," said Ed Westbrook, founder and chief executive at Mount Pleasant's Westbrook Brewing Company. "The vast majority of our sales come from the wholesale channel, and we have been around long enough to have a solid base of off-premise retail accounts that are for the most part still open and doing business."

Still, "if things stay the same for another 1-2 months, our business could look very different," he added, noting that taproom sales and kegs offer better margins than packaged off-premise sales.

Taproom and draft are also crucial revenue streams for breweries that don't have a canning line or a retail footprint.

"It's kind of a double whammy for us because not only do we lose our taproom sales, but we also lose that distribution, sales share," said Matty Symons, founder and owner of Two Blokes Brewing Company in Mount Pleasant.

The brewery had just begun to can some of its beers prior to the pandemic, but the majority of its sales are draft, and "none of those kegs are getting bought," he said, estimating that Two Blokes had a 90-day runway given the current circumstances.

Crowler and growler sales to-go can offset some of the draft surplus, but not much. As a result, there's a lot of beer in tanks and kegs around the Lowcountry that has nowhere to go.

Despite doing a brisk business curbside, Johns Island's Low Tide Brewery had an excess batch of lager that got too old to sell. Instead of destroying it, said founder Mike Fielding, the brewery partnered with Striped Pig Distillery, which plans to distill 300 gallons of unsold Low Tide keg beer into a sanitizer solution for the Medical University of South Carolina.

Like Tenny, Westbrook and Ranere, Fielding said home delivery would help Low Tide survive the pandemic.

"The single biggest way to keep our business healthy during, retain staff, pay them a living wage and keep people at home is to allow the delivery of beer directly to homes," he said.

Lowcountry brewers are not alone in that call. Over 50 percent of respondents to the BA's national survey said additional market access, including greater to-go, delivery or direct-to-consumer rights, would be helpful in weathering the COVID-19 storm; three-quarters of their colleagues across the Palmetto State feel similarly, per the S.C. Brewers Guild's early results.

Some states, including California, New York, Texas, New Hampshire, Maryland, Illinois, Montana and Washington, are allowing breweries to home-deliver during the pandemic.