More than 31,000 South Carolinians filed for unemployment last week in wake of coronavirus

More than 31,000 South Carolinians signed up for unemployment last week, inundating the state's workforce agency and marking the second highest number of people to ever apply for the benefits in a single week.
The last time South Carolina saw this large of a surge in unemployment claims was January 2002.
The spike in newly unemployed workers signals how much pain is being inflicted on the state economy by the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected at least 424 South Carolinians and killed 8 as of Thursday.
Last week, Gov. Henry McMaster shut down schools, outlawed large gatherings and ended dine-in services at restaurants to stanch the spread of the virus and prevent the state's hospitals from being overwhelmed.
The restrictions served a vital purpose, but they also put large swaths of the state's economy on hold. The public health measures hit workers and businesses in the tourism and hospitality sectors particularly hard.
The army of cooks, waitresses, dishwashers, tour guides and hotel workers who were laid off resulted in a roughly 1,600 percent increase in new unemployment claims compared to the previous week.
More than 9,000 of those dislocated workers were in Charleston or Horry counties, which employ large numbers of people in the food service industry and rely heavily on income generated by tourists.
An economic analysis by the Trident United Way, which serves Charleston, Dorchester and Berkeley counties, suggests the hit to the food and beverage industry in the Charleston region alone could result in $60 million in lost wages over a two week period.
Jonathan Rauh, who performed that analysis for the United Way, said the slowdown in economic activity could also cost the region more than $700 million over two weeks.
“With so many restaurants and businesses large and small shut down during this crisis, it’s going to have a major economic impact that will be felt for likely the rest of 2020,” Rauh said.
The large number of workers seeking assistance across the state also contributed to a massive surge in unemployment claims nationwide, according to data released by the U.S. Department of Labor on Friday.
An unprecedented 2.8 million dislocated workers applied for jobless benefits in the United States last week as leaders across the country ratcheted up the public health response to the coronavirus.
State's like Michigan, Minnesota, California, Texas and Washington saw hundreds of thousands of people sign up for unemployment benefits in those states.
The sheer number of Americans who have been forced out of work as a result of the pandemic has federal lawmakers concerned. That's why Congress is seeking to expand unemployment benefits, as health experts try to bring the novel coronavirus under control.
The U.S. Senate voted late Wednesday for a historic $2 trillion economic relief package. Included in that massive bill is a plan to temporarily expand unemployment benefit payments for people who qualify by $600 per week.
Currently, South Carolinians who find themselves out of a job can only receive at most $326 per week — not enough to make up for all of their lost wages. The relief bill, which passed the Senate near midnight on a vote of 96-0, would also expand the amount of time someone can claim unemployment benefits in South Carolina from 20 weeks to 33 weeks.
South Carolina's two Republican senators, Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott, voted for the bill.
But both of them voiced their opposition earlier this week to the $600 in additional weekly benefits that their constituents could soon be eligible to receive. They were concerned some people would receive more from unemployment than they were earning on the job, and they suggested it would encourage people not to work.
The temporary bump in aid, however, is likely to be welcomed by the tens of thousands of people who find themselves newly out of work due to no fault of their own. The U.S. House is expected to take up the historic $2 trillion relief bill on Friday.
Meanwhile, the number of unemployed people in South Carolina is expected to grow.
The state's major automotive manufacturers, including BMW, Volvo and Mercedes Benz announced late last week that they would shut down their plants through early April. Economists expect those closures to ripple out to companies in the automotive supply industry here too.
Laura Ullrich, a regional economist with the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, said that wave of manufacturing shutdowns and layoffs isn't likely to be reflected in the unemployment claim numbers until a new batch of data is released by the federal government next Thursday.
The economic toll being exacted on South Carolina and the rest of the country is starting to worry President Donald Trump.
Earlier this week, Trump suggested he might remove some of the public health restrictions that are in place across the country in order to revive the economy. He said was considering taking those steps as early as Easter —a little over two weeks from now.
"Our country wasn't built to be shut down," Trump said during a press conference.
Trump made those comments even as health experts explained that lifting the public health measures could result in more people dying from the coronavirus. The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control released a model on Wednesday that showed the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state could increase to more than 8,000 cases by May.
Not everyone believes the country needs to choose between people's health and the nation's economy right now. A prominent group of economic and public policy experts released a statement on Wednesday arguing an economic revival can only occur once the virus is under control.
The list of people who signed onto that statement included heavyweights in the financial world, including two former chairman of the Federal Reserve and three former U.S. treasury secretaries under Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama.
"Our paramount concern at this moment should be to slow the spread of this virus and equip our health care system to effectively respond," the statement said. "Saving lives and saving the economy are not in conflict right now; we will hasten the return to robust economic activity by taking steps to stem the spread of the virus and save lives."