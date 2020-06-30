More than 900,000 in SC could be under coronavirus mask orders by July 4

Nearly 30 South Carolina cities and counties have either passed or plan to adopt rules requiring masks in public as COVID-19 cases continue to set records in the state.

Local governments are passing rules mandating face coverings because Gov. Henry McMaster has said he has no plans to issue an order, saying it would be impractical and unenforceable.

But S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson said he would not stop local governments from enforcing mask rules.

Six of the state's nine largest cities — including Columbia, Charleston and Greenville — have already passed face-cover ordinances.

At least 23 cities with mask rules as of Tuesday night stretch from Clemson in the northwest corner of the state, to Beaufort on the southern edge.

Many coastal cities from North Myrtle Beach to Edisto Beach are requiring face coverings ahead of the July Fourth holiday, the busiest time of the summer tourist season.

Myrtle Beach, the state's top visitor destination, is expected to approve a mask mandate Thursday.

One county, Colleton, passed a mask regulation. Another five cities, including Sumter, Port Royal and Anderson, along with Beaufort County have announced plans to vote on face coverings this week. If all ordinances pass, an estimated 930,000 South Carolinians, or 18 percent of the state population, will be under mask requirements.

Most of South Carolina's local ordinances require face coverings in all commercial establishments, including all stores and restaurants. A few, such as those in Mount Pleasant and Greenville, require masks only in grocery stores and pharmacies.

Exceptions to wearing masks usually include exercising, attending religious services and while eating and drinking.

A majority of the mask ordinances carry a fine of $25. Some reach $50 or $100. Violators on Hilton Head Island face a fine up to $500 or 30 days in jail.

Most of the local mask ordinances last through the end of August but could be extended.

South Carolina reported a new daily record of COVID-19 cases Tuesday at 1,741 — the seventh consecutive day with more than 1,000 cases.

The state has had twice as many cases in June than the previous three months combined to become one of the nation's coronavirus hot spots. The seven-day moving case average has risen by 500 percent in the past month since restrictions on leaving home for nonessential travel, eating in restaurants and shopping in stores have ended.

South Carolina health officials warned against traveling over the July Fourth holiday weekend after blaming a recent spike of cases on group gatherings where people did not wear masks. The state also has seen a sharp rise in positive tests from people ages 11 to 30.