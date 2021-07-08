More than 8M COVID-19 tests given in SC since start of pandemic

More than 8.2 million coronavirus tests have been administered by the state health department since the start of the pandemic.

Of those, the Palmetto State has seen 493,913 confirmed cases and 104,598 probable, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC reports confirmed cases and probable cases as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat swab, nose swab or saliva test and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19.

A probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory test performed but has a positive antigen test or clinical criteria of infection and is at high risk for COVID-19 infection.

On July 8, nearly 6 percent of the tests reported were positive. South Carolina recorded 119 more confirmed cases of the coronavirus and one new death.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 119 confirmed, 138 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 493,913 confirmed, 104,598 probable.

Percent positive: 5.8 percent.

New deaths reported: 1 confirmed, 0 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 8,661 confirmed, 1,183 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 65.4 percent.

S.C. residents vaccinated

DHEC's vaccine dashboard shows that 48.8 percent of the state's residents have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Horry County (15), York County (13) and Richland County (12) saw the highest totals.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had eight new cases on July 8, while Berkeley County had eight and Dorchester County had five.

Deaths

The death from COVID-19 confirmed July 8 was an individual age 65 or older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 127 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of July 8, 35 were in the ICU and 14 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

Prisma Health will host a mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 9-11 a.m. July 10 at Grace Christian Church in Columbia. The church is at 5010 Monticello Road.

Fist and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available.

No appointment or insurance is required. Spanish translators will be available onsite.