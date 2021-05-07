More than 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered to residents in SC

Over 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been injected into the arms of South Carolina residents.

Dr. Brannon Traxler, the public health director at the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, said 42.8 percent of eligible residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine and 33.4 percent have completed the vaccination series.

"We still strive for more and more vaccinations," Traxler said. "We have to acknowledge how far we've come and celebrate the nearly 2 million residents who have made that decision to protect themselves and their loved ones."

Traxler encouraged people not to ruin their summer vacation plans with family and friends by having to quarantine for two weeks because of COVID-19 or by falling severely ill.

Hospitalizations due to the coronavirus have decreased because of the vaccines, but disease transmission is still occurring at a high rate in South Carolina. More than 400 new cases of the virus were reported in the state on May 7, plus two more deaths.

"Get your vaccine so that we can return to a state of normalcy and enjoy our summer, our holidays and our day-to-day lives," Traxler said.

She said people should continue masking up, washing their hands and maintaining social distance.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 451 confirmed, 259 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 484,922 confirmed, 98,451 probable.

Percent positive: 4 percent.

New deaths reported: 2 confirmed, 6 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 8,419 confirmed, 1,147 probable.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Percent of ICU beds filled: 68.74 percent.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Richland (54), Greenville (52) and York (44) saw the highest totals.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 22 new cases on May 7, while Berkeley had 11 and Dorchester 5.

Hospitalizations

Of the 369 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of May 7, 88 were in the ICU and 48 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

Traxler said not all people have made up their minds about whether to get a COVID-19 vaccine. That is why DHEC is continuing to provide factual information regarding the vaccines.

She said one hesitation she has heard recently about the vaccine regards young women and fertility.

"And I just want to emphasize again that there's no data or evidence at this point that suggests that these vaccines have any negative impact on fertility," Traxler said.

COVID-19 vaccine information is available on DHEC's website.