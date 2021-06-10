More than 21,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered at Community Vaccination Clinic

COLUMBIA — More than 21,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered at the eight-week mass vaccination site at the Columbia Place Mall.

The FEMA-supported Community Vaccination Clinic ended June 9 and was part of a national effort to increase vaccine availability.

The mall in Columbia was the chosen site because of its central location in the state. For 12 hours each day, people were able to utilize the walk-in or drive-thru options to receive vaccines at the clinic without an appointment.

Language translators were on-site and free rides to the clinic were provided by The COMET, the regional transportation authority.

More than 20,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were administered at the site and 1,551 doses of the Johnson & Johnson shot, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The agency said 5,600 additional second-dose Pfizer shots that were scheduled prior to June 10 will be administered over the next two weeks.

Kim Stenson, director of the S.C. Emergency Management Division, said the Community Vaccination Clinic was a success because of the efforts of the State Emergency Response Team and other partner agencies.

"We are proud of the work that led to more than 21,000 people choosing to protect themselves against a virus that's caused so many hardships in the state and across the country," Stenson said.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 119 confirmed, 70 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 492,633 confirmed, 102,026 probable.

Percent positive: 3 percent.

New deaths reported: 0 confirmed, 0 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 8,602 confirmed, 1,159 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 68.4 percent.

S.C. residents vaccinated

DHEC's vaccine dashboard shows that 45.7 percent of the state's residents have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Greenville County (10), Horry County (seven), Oconee County (seven) and Richland County (26) saw the highest totals.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had five new cases on June 10, while Berkeley County had five and Dorchester County had five.

Deaths

No deaths were confirmed from COVID-19 on June 10.

Hospitalizations

Of the 181 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of June 10, 56 were in the ICU and 29 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

DHEC is continuing to urge eligible South Carolinians to get vaccinated. People ages 12 and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available for people 18 and older. Go to vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov to find a nearby vaccine provider.