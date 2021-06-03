More than 20,000 COVID-19 shots administered at federal community vaccination site

More than 20,000 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered at the federal community vaccination center at Columbia Place Mall in Columbia.

The center opened in April after an announcement from the White House that federal teams had been deployed to work hand-in-hand with state and local jurisdictions.

Free Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson shots will be administered at the site from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through June 9. People who are interested in receiving a coronavirus vaccine can walk in or utilize the drive-thru.

According to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, 37.1 percent of South Carolina residents have completed vaccination. More than 3.4 million total doses have been received by South Carolinians.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 125 confirmed, 89 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 492,005 confirmed, 101,623 probable.

Percent positive: 3.6 percent.

New deaths reported: 4 confirmed, 0 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 8,580 confirmed, 1,159 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 67.4 percent.

S.C. residents vaccinated

DHEC's vaccine dashboard shows that 44.9 percent of the state's residents have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, York (14) , Horry (13) and Richland (13) counties saw the highest totals.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 11 new cases on June 3, while Berkeley reported zero and Dorchester had three.

Deaths

Two of the new confirmed deaths reported were patients 35 to 64, and two were patients age 65 and older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 239 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of June 3, 66 were in the ICU and 26 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

DHEC has expanded its Vaccination Homebound Project to include each of South Carolina's 46 counties. The program provides free vaccinations to people who are homebound and one caregiver. The program will run through December 2021.

Contact DHEC at 866-365-8110 to schedule an appointment.