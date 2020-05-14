More than $2 billion approved for SC businesses in second round of federal loans

You’re seeing the Post and Courier's twice weekly business newsletter. Get all the openings, closings, and the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina here.
The one to watch
When the federal government's Paycheck Protection Program launched its second round of funding on April 27, many experts warned that the money would run out in a matter of days.
The day before applications reopened, one Charleston-area banking leader cited estimates ranging from 48 hours to six days. But, about two weeks after the program was restarted, about 40 percent of the money was still available, according to data released this week by the U.S. Small Business Administration.
That means the $310 billion Congress gave to replenish the program has outlasted the initial $350 billion allotted for PPP loans. It took less than two weeks for the first round of funding to be exhausted.
Because of how quickly the first round went — and how many hopeful borrowers were left behind — there was fear that a backlog of applicants would deplete the funds right away.
When the second round of funds opened up, there was a mad dash to claim them. The first day the SBA was accepting applications was full of delays, glitches and frustration. But that quick depletion of funding didn't happen.
So far, South Carolina businesses have received more than $2 billion in the second round. While a large chunk of PPP money was still available as of early this week, the number of loans approved in the state was actually higher than for the entire first round: about 33,000 compared to 23,000.
That brought the average amount per loan down substantially, too, from $166,000 per loan to about $61,000 per loan so far in the second round.
The same was true for the national totals. Nearly 2.6 million loans have already been granted in the second round, while about 1.7 million were approved the first time around. So far, the average loan size is $73,000. For the first round, average loan size was $206,000.
So, why has demand for PPP loans slowed and loan size shrunk?
One reason, cited in a report by the Wall Street Journal, is that big banks found that about a tenth of their applications were duplicates. Some smaller lenders said half their applications were rejected because the applicant had applied to other lenders to increase their chances and received a loan elsewhere.
Outrage sparked during the first round of PPP funding also likely had an influence on who is borrowing now. Disclosures that large chains were dipping into the program prompted the Treasury Department to declare that PPP loans aren't for publicly-traded companies.
Guidance issued after the first round also clarified that a PPP loan had to be "necessary" for a business. If a company had other funding sources, it shouldn't apply, federal officials said. (That clarification threw uncertainty on a $1 million PPP loan that a wealthy homeowners association on Kiawah Island received. The group has since said it would be returning the cash.)
The SBA issued some new guidance yesterday that may come as a relief to borrowers concerned about whether or not they should feel obligated to return their PPP funds. As long as their loans don't exceed $2 million, they should be in the clear, per the SBA.
Here's what the new document says: "Any borrower that, together with its affiliates, received PPP loans with an original principal amount of less than $2 million will be deemed to have made the required certification concerning the necessity of the loan request in good faith."
To "further ensure PPP loans are limited to eligible borrowers in need," the SBA and the Treasury Department will be reviewing all loans in excess of $2 million, according to the guidelines.
Has your business received a PPP loan? You may find this webinar from the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce helpful. It goes through all of the steps businesses need to take to make sure their loans are forgivable.
Financial statement
"The whole of the travel industry has been rocked to its core — businesses small, medium and large."
— Helen Hill, CEO of Explore Charleston, in testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Helen Hill was on Capitol Hill earlier this week to urge lawmakers to put protections in place that would shield businesses from liability as long as they are following health guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
There is "really great fear, particularly from small businesses" in Charleston about the possibility of getting slapped with a lawsuit, she said. But other witnesses who testified Tuesday felt that workers, not businesses, needed more safeguards. You can read more here or listen to the entire hearing.
Things aren't looking pretty in the travel world. Even in Charleston, a "No. 1 city" for nine years and counting, the tourism economy has declined 70 percent.
Openings and closings
- Salons, gyms and swimming pools in the state can reopen Monday.
- Downtown bar Trio closed again after failing to enforce social distancing.
- Old Towne, downtown Charleston's oldest family-run restaurant, closed.
- Walgreens is closing one of its three locations in downtown Charleston.
- The Pour House on James Island reopened its deck for live music.
- Clothing boutique The Skinny Dip on King Street closed Tuesday.
Other stuff you should know
- Plans presented this week for the former Piggly Wiggly site in West Ashley include new restaurant, retail and civic space. (Post and Courier)
- Customers of Micfo LLC, a Charleston-based web-hosting company, saw their websites go dark last week without any warning. (Post and Courier)
- Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun made his first public appearance at the North Charleston plant for a PPE delivery for MUSC workers. (Post and Courier)
- Overall, consumer prices were down last month, but food prices at grocery stores were up 2.6 percent, the biggest jump in almost 50 years. (NPR)
- J.C. Penney could file for bankruptcy as soon as tomorrow and is in talks with lenders to secure $450 million in financing for the filing. (CNBC)
Sound smart at work
"Hey boss, did you know the nation's top disease expert said this week that South Carolina's response to the coronavirus pandemic is something he would 'almost want to clone'?"
During a Senate health committee hearing Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the state has "put things in place" that he thought would "optimize" its "capability of reopening."
Fauci's complimentary comment came after U.S. Sen. Tim Scott posed a question nearly three hours into the hearing.
While Fauci said South Carolina appears ready to "progress carefully" with reopening plans, he urged caution. The state needs to protect its most vulnerable populations "right up until the very end of the relaxation of your mitigation," he said. Read more in Caitlin Byrd's story about his comments.
Still have questions about what's open and what's not in S.C.? Check out our latest Q&A about coronavirus restrictions in the state.
South Carolina's unemployment claims have been dropping as more parts of the economy reopen. Figures released this morning showed 32,500 people filed jobless claims last week, compared to a peak of 89,000 during the first full week of April.
Nationwide, jobless claims have been declining for six weeks in a row but are still staggeringly high. Another 3 million people filed for unemployment last week, bringing the eight-week total to 36.5 million.
