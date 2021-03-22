More than 1 million in SC have at least started their COVID-19 vaccinations

As of March 19, more than 1 million South Carolinians had at least started their COVID-19 vaccinations as the state moves toward a deadline of April 12 to open the next phase of vaccine eligibility.

About 578,000 people in South Carolina have completed their vaccinations.

South Carolina is still in the bottom tier of states in terms of the speed of its vaccine rollout, with 29 percent of the state's adult population having received at least one dose by March 21, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

By that measure, New Mexico, Alaska and South Dakota would be the top three ranked states.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 343 confirmed, 270 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 459,772 confirmed, 82,431 probable.

Percent positive: 4 percent.

New deaths reported: 16 confirmed, 4 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 7,969 confirmed, 1,058 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 66 percent.

How does S.C. rank in vaccines administered per 100,000 people?

44th as of March 21, according to the CDC.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Greenville County (48), Spartanburg County (26) and Charleston County (25) saw the highest totals.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 25 new cases on March 22, while Berkeley had 10 and Dorchester had seven.

Deaths

Eight of the new confirmed deaths reported were people age 35 to 64 and seven were patients age 65 and older. One person who died was a young adult age 18 to 34.

Hospitalizations

Of the 535 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of March 22, 130 were in the ICU and 62 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

The European pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and Oxford University released the results of its COVID-19 vaccine trial in the United States on March 22, finding its candidate to be 79 percent effective in preventing "symptomatic COVID-19." The firm said the vaccine it is making is 100 percent effective in preventing severe disease and hospitalizations from the virus.

About 22,000 people in the trial received a dose of the vaccine. AstraZeneca's option is already available elsewhere in the world, though safety concerns paused its rollout temporarily. In the trial results announced March 22, researchers reported "no safety concerns." An application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for authorization to distribute the vaccine in the United States is expected in the coming weeks.

Health experts have cautioned it's not possible to compare the efficacy rate between vaccine manufacturers, in large part because the trials each company conducted occurred at different times and in different patient populations.