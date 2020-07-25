More than 1,400 SC residents have died of COVID-19. Meet a few of them.

The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 1,400 South Carolinians.

So far.

Those deaths, confirmed over the past five months, top the number of influenza deaths in South Carolina over the past 10 years combined.

As hospitalizations soar, and state health officials release a growing number of confirmed deaths each day, The Post and Courier is pausing periodically to profile some of those lost. We want to know them as people, all with rich lives and loved ones left to mourn them.

Among them are two law enforcement officers who died within a month of each other.

And an emergency medical technician, dead at 22.

And a longtime journalist whose life was book-ended by pandemics.

And a man who quietly battled disabilities throughout his.

Sgt. Mikkos Newman, 38, died June 8

After working an investigation on Memorial Day, Lee County Sgt. Mikkos Newman arrived at work to the usual temperature check. He registered a fever just over 100 degrees, so, as the agency's policy requires, he went home.

Then he lost his sense of taste and smell. His temperature rose. He told his boss and friend, Sheriff Daniel Simon, that he felt like a ton of bricks had hit him. Simon urged him to seek medical care, which he did. Newman tested positive for the coronavirus.

The next week, when his fever pushed 104 degrees and chills overran his body, Newman went to the hospital. On June 2, he told Simon over the phone that he'd been admitted.

"Sheriff, I'm scared," Newman confided.

But with treatment, he rebounded. He and Simon discussed the possibility of him being released the following week. The sheriff was relieved.

Then, over the weekend, Newman's condition worsened. Before sunrise that Monday, his mother called the sheriff.

"He didn't make it," she said.

Newman had battled COVID-19 for two weeks.

Simon was shocked. The investigator had never complained of any prior health problems. He never called out sick.

"He was doing good one day," Simon said. "Then, less than 48 hours later, he's gone."

Now, Newman's family is dealing with a denial of his worker's compensation claim for death benefits, although he'd been working on Memorial Day shortly before he showed symptoms. The denial said there wasn't enough proof he contracted coronavirus on the job, Simon said.

"The family has been dealt another blow," Simon said.

His department plans to contest the denial.

Newman, an investigator, had served on the force for eight years. In 2014, he was named the department’s Officer of the Year. He was, as the sheriff put it, always "the life of the party."

Newman left behind four young children: Kyla, Jordan, McKenzie and Connor. They are ages 2 to 13.

One piece of proposed state legislation would grant first responders the presumption that they contracted the virus within the scope of their official duties. But that hasn't passed, and Simon wasn't sure it would go into effect retroactively even if it does.

It all left the sheriff near tears. His staff, he said, routinely deals with residents who didn't seem to take the virus seriously.

"This thing is for real," Simon insisted.

On the department's Facebook post about Newman's death, more than 1,000 people left comments, including:

“He was such a Awesome Young Man who had a heart of gold.”

“He had a great sense of humor and was generally just a wonderful person, this breaks my heart.”

“Only the Good Die Young! RIP!”

Master Police Officer Robert J. "Bob" Hall, 57, died July 14

People all around Columbia knew Master Police Officer Bob Hall.

They knew him because the 57-year-old worked in the department’s Special Events Unit, which coordinates and assists with traffic control and security during big events like parades, marathons and festivals. Events that involve large numbers of people.

Even as the coronavirus spread across South Carolina, he continued to do that work.

Most recently he worked as protests and riots spread across the state, and nation, over the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died as a Minneapolis police officer held him down with a knee on his neck as he repeatedly gasped, "I can't breathe."

In late May, those protests spread to the Columbia Police Department’s headquarters, where peaceful protests devolved into gunshots and vandalism.

Three officers were assaulted, two sustained cuts to their faces from broken glass and another suffered heat exhaustion, officials said. One was hospitalized.

After working that day and the next, Hall noticed symptoms of COVID-19. He was hospitalized at Prisma Health Baptist on July 5 and died nine days later, according to a statement from the Columbia Police Department. He was the first city of Columbia employee to die of complications from COVID-19.

The 35-year department employee played “an integral part” in event planning and security, Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said in a statement announcing Hall’s death.

“MPO Hall served with distinction and honor for more than three decades and has left a lasting legacy at the Columbia Police Department. He will be greatly missed. I ask for everyone’s continued prayers for Bob’s family and the CPD family,” Holbrook said.

Longtime at-large Columbia City Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine said she had known Hall for years. She told the Free Times that when the city had a festival or other event that might cause traffic issues, he would meet with neighbors or groups and ask, “How can we make this work?”

“It’s so sad,” she added. “With the city, COVID has affected us in a lot of ways. But this really hits home seriously. It’s like, ‘Wow, we’ve lost somebody.’ Every member of Council knows Officer Hall.”

Hall began his law enforcement career in 1983 with his hometown of Cayce’s police department. Two years later, he joined the Columbia Police Department as a patrolman, eventually becoming a member of its SWAT team. He retired in 2008, only to return two months later.

He couldn’t stay away from the career he loved.

Joseph Andrew Miller, 62, died July 10

Last Sunday, The Post and Courier told the story of gospel star Jarell Smalls’ battle with COVID-19. Despite spending two weeks on a ventilator, the 34-year-old survived and recently was released from the Roper St. Francis Mount Pleasant Hospital.

One of the intensive care nurses who helped him survive was Anne Walker. She went to work each day to care for victims of COVID-19, even as her own brother was dying of the disease in another hospital 14 miles away.

Due to visitation restrictions, Walker knew she couldn’t be with her younger brother, Joseph Andrew Miller. But she could be with someone else’s.

Walker was at work when she heard that her brother had died. He was 62 and had led a life filled with challenges.

One of Walker’s most enduring childhood memories of her brother is of a day when he was 6, she was 8, and their mother loaded them into the family car to drive from their home in Mount Pleasant to the South Carolina School for the Deaf and the Blind in Spartanburg.

Miller would live at the school until he graduated at 17. He grappled with developmental delays and a speech impediment. It was 1975, and after searching all over Charleston for help, their mother felt the school was the best place for him.

But it was so incredibly painful to say goodbye. The little boy cried and cried when they left him.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Every other weekend after that, their mother loaded all six of her other children into the car and hauled them to Spartanburg to retrieve Miller and bring him home for a couple days. They would hit the beach, play and eat. Then they all drove him back.

At first, Miller cried when they said goodbye. All these years later, Walker still vividly remembers begging her mother not to turn around when they drove away because if she saw her son she’d start sobbing, too. It was such a wrenching decision, but they didn’t know where else Miller could get the help he needed.

Over time, he settled in. He made friends and learned to read and write.

After he graduated and returned to Mount Pleasant, eventually living with their mother and a brother, Miller faced a new struggle. His friends and familiar world of the school were gone. He withdrew and lost weight.

At a psychiatric hospital, doctors diagnosed him with a form of schizophrenia. He took medications but progressed little.

By the time he was 50, he’d stopped reading.

“We always just wanted to know what was going on with him because he was always so sad, really,” Walker recalled.

But Miller did love baseball. He also loved Pepsi and Captain D’s. His family would take him to the restaurant and let him order whatever he wanted.

About five years ago, Walker's younger brother no longer could care for Miller at home along with their mother, who was diagnosed with dementia. So Miller moved into a small home near Goose Creek that housed several men with disabilities.

When the family brought Miller back to Mount Pleasant for a visit two weeks ago, one of their sisters noticed he had a heavy cough. The next thing they knew he was in the hospital with COVID-19.

Soon, it was clear he wouldn't survive. The family tried to make arrangements to transport him to a hospice facility that allowed family members to be present when a loved one died. But he was too sick, his oxygen needs too great.

They did, at least, get to FaceTime with him before he died. A nurse helped him drink his favorite Pepsi. Walker told him to get better so they could all go to Captain D’s again.

Donald Hawkins Shannon, 97, died July 17

The book of journalist Donald Shannon’s life opened with one headline-generating pandemic and ended with another.

He was born in 1923, just a few years after the Spanish flu, then died 97 years later, due to complications of COVID-19.

In between, he covered stories large and small, traveled the world, married and raised a family.

Shannon graduated high school in California, then went to Stanford University, at least until World War II interrupted his studies. After serving in the war, he journeyed to Rio de Janeiro, where he began his long journalism career. Before long, United Press International hired him in London. While there, he met his future wife, Sally Van Deurs, a rear admiral’s daughter who was working at the American Embassy.

His journalistic trajectory soared the moment he arrived at the Los Angeles Times.

He was hired by the newspaper’s Washington, D.C., bureau chief, Robert T. Hartmann, who later became White House chief of staff under President Gerald Ford. Shannon's first beat, which launched his almost 40-year career at the newspaper, was covering Congress.

The Times' obituary explains, "Shannon was one of the last surviving links to an earlier era at the Los Angeles Times; he joined the newspaper in 1954, six years before Otis Chandler became publisher and began transforming The Times from a provincial metropolitan paper into a nationally recognized journalistic enterprise."

As part of the press corps covering the 1960 presidential campaign, Shannon wrote history as he witnessed President John Kennedy "up close and personal," Shannon's son, John, said.

In 1961, Shannon became the newspaper's Paris bureau chief, then opened a Times bureau in Tokyo, and then became the paper's United Nations bureau chief.

"In France, it was about the Cold War," John recalled. "In Japan, about politics. At the U.N., it was about ... the strange and mysterious world of the U.N."

In 1975, Shannon returned to Washington to work as the Times’ national security correspondent, where he often made the rounds on Sunday morning TV shows. He and Sally loved living in the capital. She often said that her husband “loved his job and couldn’t believe that he was paid to do it."

Sally died in 2006, and a decade later, Shannon moved into Bishop Gadsden Episcopal Retirement Community. John lives on Wadmalaw Island and was glad his father was willing to move closer after suffering a fall in 2015. Shannon's daughter and granddaughters live in France.

After contracting the coronavirus at Bishop Gadsden, Shannon spent a week in the intensive care unit at Roper Hospital, then moved to Summerville Community Hospice House, where he died. His son thanked the three health providers for their care of his aging father.

EMT John Paul "JP" Granger, 22, died May 26

As health authorities warn that more young people are contracting the novel coronavirus — and first responders are at particular risk — the life and death of John Paul Alonzo Granger demonstrates the realities of both.

He was just 22, barely out onto the adult world’s stage.

Called JP for short, he began driving an ambulance shortly after graduating from Powdersville High School in the Upstate. He became an EMT, determined to commit his life to the front lines of helping people who were sick and injured.

When the coronavirus arrived in South Carolina, that's what he was doing.

He worked for the ambulance service Vital Care EMS, which provides non-emergency medical transport. Its president and CEO, Jennifer Springer, described him in a statement after his death.

“John Paul Granger was an exceptional employee who was dedicated and committed to the profession of being a first responder," she said.

In his obituary, his family added: “In a word JP was genuine.”

He loved boating, cooking and hanging out with friends. He spent hours tossing a ball with his rescue dog, Shadow.

He had a big smile and, quick with a joke, loved to make others smile. His family said he lived by the motto, "I gave up my life to learn how to save yours.”

They and friends set up a Go Fund Me page to raise money for a project in his name to encourage others to become first responders and to assist EMTs and paramedics across the state. On the site, they wrote, “Never thinking of himself and always thinking of others. That is the life that John Paul lived!”

Friends set up a separate GoFundMe page to help his family cover the costs of his death.

On the page, one person posted: “Thank the lord for healthcare heroes like John Paul who fought this crisis for everyone's well being.”

Retired Navy Lt. Phillip Odom, 79, died April 25

Not many people knew it at the time, but about a year before his death Phil Odom was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis, a disease that causes irreparable damage to the lungs. His doctor explained it was terminal.

Odom didn’t want many people to know. Instead, he wanted to live a normal life, as much as remained possible. But quietly, his wife later recalled, he emptied drawers, sifted through the attic and tossed old files.

He'd grown up in Hartsville, then joined the U.S. Navy where he served for more than two decades, rising from enlisted to an officer and earning an industrial engineering degree. He served on naval submarine and surface fleets around the world.

When he retired in 1980, Odom returned to his hometown, where he worked as an engineer until retiring in 2003. A horticulture buff, for many years he also owned The Plant House in Hartsville, where his annual Christmas tree lot became a fixture during the holidays.

But much of his life was defined by his deep Christian faith and almost 58-year marriage to his wife Sara. They raised four children together and welcomed 15 grandchildren into their family.

As they focused on living his best final years, the novel coronavirus hit South Carolina. Odom's pulmonologist warned that, due to his illness and other risk factors, he likely would die if he contracted it. Which he did.

Odom was admitted to a Columbia hospital on April 13 and quickly declined.

In a string of public Facebook posts, Sara kept relatives, their church family and a growing array of “prayer warriors” abreast of Odom's battle with the virus.

“My husband was actually in good physical condition when this virus attacked him," she wrote. "He went from being able to breathe to several days later gasping for breath.”

That post came after he received a plasma treatment from a stranger who’d survived the virus.

Sara described the plasma treatments, which came too late to save her husband. They did not, however, come too late to provide researchers with more information about how the treatment might work. And that is what she wanted to emphasize.

Since his death, she has urged others who survived the virus to donate plasma. She later posted photographs of herself donating — with hope of helping someone else who is battling the disease.