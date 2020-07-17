More people in SC have died of COVID-19 so far than a year's worth of car accidents

With 1,078 residents dead, the coronavirus pandemic has now taken a greater toll on the lives of South Carolinians than car crashes did in 2018.

Given a 3.9 percent death rate for those who contract the disease in the United States, the chances of dying of COVID-19 are low. And at a 1.6 percent mortality rate in South Carolina, an even smaller ratio of COVID-19 patients in the Palmetto State have succumbed.

Yet, as reports of new cases have surged upward in South Carolina, so have the number of people dying of the disease. And, like wearing a seatbelt and obeying the speed limit, wearing a mask and socially distancing can prevent the deaths from ever happening.

Stack up the ten leading causes of death in 2019 and coronavirus disease would already rank eighth, ahead of kidney failure, sepsis and suicide. The pandemic has been present in South Carolina for fewer than five months.

While the raw number of deaths from coronavirus disease has risen with the thousands of additional cases announced in South Carolina every day, the rate of people dying from COVID-19 has actually decreased nationwide.

Michael Schmidt, a research microbiologist at the Medical University of South Carolina, said patients' chances of living are getting better because doctors now have access to two key drugs, remdesivir and dexamethasone.

"It was simply because clever infectious disease physicians were pulling out all of the stops, trying to understand how they could preserve the life of their patient," Schmidt said.

The good news of better outcomes for people who fall ill with the disease shouldn't distract from the fact that more than 100,000 individuals in the U.S. have lost their lives when they might have otherwise lived, Schmidt said.

"138,000 people dying isn't something we should tolerate in a health care system like the United States," he said.

When the odds of dying from an opioid overdose overtook that of motor vehicle crashes, the National Safety Council made a point to spread the message. The council says it is too early to know for sure what the chances of dying from COVID-19 truly are.

President Donald Trump even mentioned deaths from automobile accidents in late March, noting the numbers "are far greater than any numbers we're talking about" with the coronavirus. Nationwide, 135,807 people had died during the coronavirus pandemic by Thursday, according to the World Health Organization. That is far beyond the roughly 40,000 people who died in a motor vehicle accident in the United States in 2017.

According to new data made public by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control Thursday, the average number of people dying every day has been rising steadily in recent weeks. The daily high is 25 people on July 3. Two-thirds of deaths have been in people age 71 and older; 40 percent have been nursing home residents.

DHEC verifies COVID-19 deaths by cross-referencing death certificate information that funeral directors are required to provide. The number of deaths attributable to coronavirus disease is far lower than those who die of each cancer and heart disease every year — more than 10,000 apiece.

But it is also more than totals for other avoidable causes of death in recent years, including assaults, suicides by firearm and unintentional drug overdoses. South Carolina has long since surpassed the number of deaths from influenza in 2018: 444. So far in 2020, DHEC records 149 people having died from the regular flu.

Dr. Chris McLain, chief physician officer at Roper St. Francis Healthcare, said hospitals will begin to face shortages in resources if the disease continues on its track in South Carolina. And if that happens, the mortality rate could jump, because hospitals won't be able to care for patients as well.

The state also announced its first pediatric death last weekend, McLain said.

"Even though the death rate might be 1.6 percent ... if it's you or your family member, it's 100 percent for you. And that's always helped people kind of understand, you know, the very real personal impact of this and it connects people back to the understanding that these are real people.

"What's very clear in the data is that there's a lot of behavior we can do to avoid this risk in our own lives," he said.