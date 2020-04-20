Monitoring student absences, participation during coronavirus a challenge for SC teachers

Thousands of K-12 students across Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties already struggled with chronic absenteeism and missed class time before the onset of the global pandemic that shuttered schools nationwide.

As school districts across the state convert exclusively to online or long-distance learning, it's more difficult than ever to gauge academic participation, leaving some teachers worried about whether they're successfully reaching all of their students.

In South Carolina, chronically absent students are those who miss 18 or more days during the school year. Research has shown that chronic absenteeism can have devastating consequences, such as weaker social skills, difficulties mastering how to read, lower GPA in middle school and higher high school dropout rates, according to research conducted by The Hamilton Project and Attendance Works.

Since students can no longer show up to a physical school building, teachers across the Palmetto State have been advised to count all students as "present" during the closures.

Evidence of student participation during the mandated school closures "should not be reflected in attendance; rather, it should be reflected in the quality of student work and the feedback generated by that work," according to guidance released by the S.C. Department of Education last month.

But some Charleston-area students who need to turn in their work physically haven't yet had the opportunity to do so.

In Charleston County School District, traditional attendance isn't being taken while schools are closed, but teachers should be actively checking in with students, said Talecia Drayton, the district's prevention and intervention coordinator for attendance and truancy. Some are trying to reach parents any way they can, Drayton said, such as using text, email or Facebook.

Around 12,000 or so devices were issued to students across the district, spokesman Andy Pruitt said. Other students are completing work via physical paper-and-pencil assignments. On a normal school day, anywhere from 9,000 to 10,000 student devices are being used. As for the students submitting hard copies of their work, "We're just not there yet," Pruitt said. CCSD is working to finalize an official hand-in date, where those students can turn in their assignments.

"The school work, when it’s eventually collected, is how you’re basically going to determine attendance," Pruitt said.

In the 2018-19 school year, CCSD's rate of chronic absenteeism was 12.6 percent, or about 6,000 or so students, according to data compiled by the state Education Department. That's up from 8.2 percent from 2017-18.

Student absenteeism isn't a problem confined to South Carolina. Across the United States, chronic absenteeism was a major problem for many schools, especially those with high percentages of low-income students, The New York Times reports.

In Berkeley County, where almost all of the district's nearly 35,600 K-12 students were issued Chromebooks to take home with them to complete schoolwork, each school principal receives a weekly report from the district's technology department regarding when/if students logged on.

From March 6 to April 6, 71.6 percent of first- through 12th-grade students logged on to their devices, spokeswoman Katie Tanner said.

Since some students and teachers opted instead for paper-and-pencil assignments, that figure doesn't mean that nearly 30 percent of students are absent or not doing work, Tanner said.

The district will have more detailed information on Monday, Tanner said, when teachers come back to work after spring break and can provide any absenteeism concerns, "if there are any.”

Barriers to education

For some students, access to reliable Wi-Fi can be a barrier to completing online assignments. Districts across the state have tried to help by converting school buses into mobile WiFi hotspots and boosting the signal near school buildings.

Charleston County School District has estimated that around 4,000 of its students do not have access to Wi-Fi at their homes.

In Dorchester District 2, Summerville High School history teacher Charly Adkinson said there is only one student she hasn't reached out of the 140 or so she's responsible for. In DD2, students had the option to pick up hard copies of lesson packets or could access the material online.

As a whole, there are only 30 students at the high school who haven't picked up their work that teachers haven't been able to reach, Adkinson said.

"I think that’s pretty amazing," she said.

Still, she worries about the long-term consequences of school closures.

"These kids who live in more rural parts, like Ridgeville and the upper parts of Berkeley County, a lot of them don’t have access to Wi-Fi," she said. And even if a Wi-Bus is sent to the area, some students might not have transportation to get there.

"I'm sure it frustrates them, and they start feeling like you know they're getting behind, and then they start feeling overwhelmed," she said.

DD2 Assistant Superintendent Julie Kornahrens said the district hasn't received any calls or complaints about students not having access to Wi-Fi. Teachers and principals are actively checking in with students and their families, she said.

"If we find that someone is not submitting work, we have to delve a little bit deeper," Kornahrens said. Sometimes that means going down to the fourth or fifth phone number listed on students' emergency contact files in order to reach someone. Nothing in education is ever easy, she said, but not being able to visit a school building each day does make it more difficult to monitor students.

"It definitely has been a challenge, but I feel like in challenging times, people rise up. They step to the plate," she said.

Why students are absent

During a regular school year, there are a myriad of factors that could limit a student from coming to school, and, as a result, becoming chronically absent.

A lack of parental guidance or supervision, a lack of knowledge of school policy or school attendance laws or a lack of transportation are all barriers that students might face. Homelessness, poor social skills, health issues and illnesses, or mental health issues can also take a heavy toll.

That's why educators and administrators are not only concerned about students' academic well-being. Making sure students are staying safe and healthy is another top priority.

Kim Brennan Racz, who teaches in York County, said most of her students have not responded to messages she's posted on the online learning platform since school first let out. She's also tried calling and texting parents at home but has had little luck.

"I’m actually really worried about the kids. I’ve been doing more (than) just hounding them about assignments. I want to make sure they aren’t sick, are safe, have food, etc.," she said.

In Charleston County, if a teacher is unable to reach a struggling student, they're supposed to report that information to the school's principal.

"Once school-based options have been exhausted, they can refer to district office or community resources," Drayton said.

Pruitt confirmed that social workers and school resource officers have been sent to students’ houses to check in on them since schools have closed.

On Wednesday, CCSD launched a family support hotline to help students struggling with increased behavior issues, anxiety, fear, depression or challenges completing homework assignments. Parents can call 843-937-7907 Monday through Friday to speak with district staff members who can help.

"We are very much concerned. That’s why we developed the family support hotline so we can figure out their needs," Drayton said.

Addressing the gaps

Extended closures have caused local school officials to consider drastic steps in order to mitigate the ripple effects of missed class time, such as summer school program offerings or a modified academic calendar next school year.

"We spend a lot of time thinking about that and discussing that and really trying to think ahead to when we do get the children back, what type of support systems are going to need to be put into place for those students that fell through the gap at this time," said LaShawna Rivers, Charleston County School District's director of instructional programs.

One of the ways teachers can reach students is via the same online tools that they can post lessons and content on, such as Google Classroom and Zoom.

"These are formats where teachers can really ensure that they're connecting with students, but I would have to say that even in using those platforms, I'm sure there are some students that we're not touching," Rivers said.