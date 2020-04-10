Money for proposed Charleston small-business coronavirus relief loans not there

Members of a Charleston City Council committee on Monday will again discuss small-business loans for those suffering financial hardship because of the coronavirus pandemic, including a bridge loan proposal spearheaded by local business owner and Councilman Jason Sakran.

But the money Sakran and Local Development Corp. CEO Steve Saltzman identified as a possible funding stream — $4 million of U.S. Housing and Urban Development money earmarked for affordable housing — appears to be accounted for. Meaning there isn't any money for the program Sakran proposed.

In a Wednesday email to Mayor John Tecklenburg's senior adviser, Rick Jerue, Saltzman said a $9.2 million pool set aside for affordable housing has "more requests than we have dollars."

Under Sakran's proposal, $4 million of that $9.2 million would go toward small-business bridge loans for Charleston businesses experiencing financial hardships due to the coronavirus pandemic that has kept restaurants, bars and other enterprises shuttered. The proposal would have offered Charleston businesses up to $25,000 in loans at a 3 percent interest rate.

There are 12,487 licensed businesses in the city, staff said this week. If the LDC offered $25,000 loans, up to 160 businesses would be able to receive funding — about 1.3 percent of the city's businesses. If the LDC offered $12,500 loans, as many as 320 businesses would receive funding — about 2.6 percent of city businesses.

Saltzman declined to speak about the status of the LDC funding with The Post and Courier, deferring comment to city officials.

Sakran did not respond to a phone call seeking comment, but in an email said he understood the LDC funding is expected to be exhausted for affordable housing and was glad to hear the city had a "more formal plan" for affordable housing projects in the city.

"The City is facing unprecedented revenue losses due to decreases in sales, hospitality and accommodations taxes and the smartest thing to do right now is to shore up our small business owners and their employees," Sakran said. "With every small business that permanently closes, the City loses tax revenue and this only makes our future financial problems worse."

He called the rollout of the SBA disaster loans "less than smooth."

He said he and Councilwoman Carol Jackson are "considering other options" and continue having conversations with the LDC and Lowcountry Local First for advice and partnership ideas. He said they are considering a few options, "but nothing has been finalized or even brought to Council" and it would be premature to say anything.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

A few weeks ago, Sakran met with Saltzman to craft the bridge loan proposal. He held a series of meetings with select council members he said he knew would be open to his idea. Some council members later took issue with the lack of diversity in those meetings. When the Council heard the proposal on March 24, it voted unanimously to have the community development committee review the proposal first. Sakran abstained from the vote.

Sakran has acknowledged he received a $200,000 loan from the LDC two years ago to open a second Bon Banh Mi location in Mount Pleasant and owes about $175,000 through his regular payments.

When first asked if he would apply for funding under the program he was looking to set up, he said that if things continued he would consider applying. After The Post and Courier reported that, he later said he would not apply.

In an email to Tecklenburg and Jerue this week, Sakran explained the struggles he has faced trying to apply for funding through Wells Fargo Bank, BB&T, Chase Bank and Bank of America.

"At this time, I have lost hope and faith that the needed money will get to small business owners in time due to the overwhelming response banks are having and the lack of back-end infrastructure needed to pull this off," Sakran said. "The banks are not prepared and we are still at least a month out from any real money hitting the streets."

He said that while the city, through Tecklenburg's leadership, has done a great job leading the region on emergency ordinances, it hasn't done as well for small businesses.

The city currently offers curbside pickup relief zones for businesses, deferred hospitality tax collection and has suspended the plastic bag ban, among other efforts.

Sakran said the decision to have the Community Development Committee review the proposal "wasn't just about process, it was a strategy so it would just die there" and called the efforts a "dog and pony show" that the community is watching.

Councilman Peter Shahid, who asked for the Community Development Committee to review this proposal, said he took issue with the notion that it was sent to that committee to die.

"When we're dealing with public money we have to do it right," Shahid said, noting the need for appropriate committees to review proposals before council votes on it.