Mobile hot spots fanning out across SC to enable students to learn online

COLUMBIA — South Carolina officials are working to provide students who have no ability to learn online the high-speed internet services they need before the school year starts.

In the coming weeks, at least 100,000 mobile hotspots will be distributed to students who live in rural areas where broadband access doesn't exist, giving them a wi-fi connection in time for the virtual instruction districts are opening with amid the pandemic.

"Those will be going out very, very soon" to the districts, state Superintendent Molly Spearman told a House panel on Wednesday. "We’ll see a tremendous improvement in accessibility over the next month."

Students likely will pick up their devices during back-to-school orientation, she said.

The Legislature allotted $20 million last month specifically for the devices, to start bridging the digital divide immediately in communities with no access, while the state works on a plan to extend broadband statewide.

Even before districts started deciding not to start the school with an in-person, five-days-a-week option — as Gov. Henry McMaster called for last week — legislators wanted to provide some way for students to connect in case schools had to switch back to remote lessons, as they were forced to do in mid-March. For tens of thousands of students, lessons continued only through paper packets sent home periodically.

But not all of that $20 million will be spent on hotspots. Some will pay for service that exists, which parents simply can't afford, Spearman said.

"Some families had a line in front of their house, but they just couldn’t afford to hook up," she said.

High-speed internet doesn't extend to an estimated 150,000 student households, while an additional 160,000 students either can't afford the service or don't have a computer, officials estimate.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Figuring out which students need internet service, and what's needed to connect them, is a joint effort between school districts, state education agencies and the Office of Regulatory Staff, the agency that represents the public in utility regulation, which the Legislature tasked with buying the devices and developing a statewide broadband plan.

The money comes from the $1.9 billion in federal aid South Carolina received to reimburse state and local government for COVID-19-related expenses. Legislators approved spending an additional $30 million to start actually extending broadband across rural swaths of the state, a task that may take hundreds of millions of dollars.

School districts have until Aug. 5 to return paperwork detailing the addresses of students without internet services, and whether it's an issue of access or affordability. Distribution priority will be given to districts with the highest number of poor children, officials said.

Spearman warned legislators she will be asking for more money to keep students connected.

The state is using one-time federal money that must be spent by December. Legislators will need to spend more to keep paying monthly bills, as even the hotspots come with a monthly rental fee, she said.

"Is the state going to make a commitment to keep these services going in some way after Dec. 31?" she asked.

Spearman's education agency has started reviewing districts' reopening plans. None have been given the official nod yet.

But some of the state’s biggest school districts, including its largest in Greenville County, have already announced plans to avoid in-class teaching for at least the next several weeks as the coronavirus pandemic shows no signs of abating.