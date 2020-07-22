Mobile hot spots fanning out across SC as online learning plans mount

COLUMBIA — A trio of state agencies are partnering to deploy mobile hot spots to thousands of households across South Carolina as a growing number of school districts have opted for a virtual learning curriculum to start the academic year.

Through December, officials from the Department of Education, Office of Regulatory Staff and the Commission on Higher Education plan to distribute software to at least 100,000 homes, with wireless providers already agreeing to secure double that number of hot spots in anticipation of demand.

Already, some of the state’s biggest school districts, including its largest in Greenville County, have decided to avoid in-class teaching for at least the next several weeks as the coronavirus pandemic shows no signs of abating.

School districts will have until Aug. 5 to return paperwork that will help state leaders prioritize how to disburse the online resources. Officials said in a statement preference is being given to areas that contain districts with a poverty rate greater than or equal to 86 percent.

State education officials estimate 150,000 student households lack broadband access, while 160,000 students can’t get to a computing device.

On top of that, each hot spot comes with security measures installed in compliance with the Children’s Internet Protection Act that will give schools the ability to block certain sties.

South Carolina’s digital divide is a well-known problem that has been underscored by the virus’ spread across the state, which has members of its federal delegation, including House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-Columbia, asking for greater investments for rural internet services.

A quarter of homes and businesses in rural South Carolina lack internet speeds that the Federal Communications Commission considers even minimally acceptable. And that speed is still five times slower than the lowest-price service offered to customers in the Columbia area.

The accelerateSC committee formed by Gov. Henry McMaster to respond to the coronavirus recommended setting aside $100 million from the $1.9 billion of federal funds the state received in an initial coronavirus relief bill to finance the expansion of broadband statewide.

Officials said in areas where only wired internet is available, competitive pricing packages have been created.