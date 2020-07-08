Miss Dorchester County Teen 2020, local fifth grader doing good deeds during pandemic

Local and statewide groups doing good deeds during the COVID-19 pandemic:

Khalsa Aid is an international humanitarian organization founded in the United Kingdom that is dedicated to promoting equality and providing assistance to those in need, based on Sikh principles.

It started a service project to deliver groceries, medicine and personal essentials to senior citizens in isolation due to COVID-19. Muskaan Makkar, a resident of Summerville, student at Ashley Ridge High School and Miss Dorchester County Teen 2020, is the head of deliveries for Charleston and the surrounding tri-county area. She and her father began making local deliveries in early March and continued through May.

Okra Medical, a life sciences startup company on Johns Island, donated nearly 100,000 face masks to eight hospitals and one pediatric group, the majority of which were smaller in size for children and young adults. Medical facilities receiving the PPE were Medical University of South Carolina, Roper St. Francis Healthcare, Coastal Pediatric Associates (North Charleston), Prisma Health (Greenville), Shriners Hospital for Children (Greenville), Conway Medical Center, WakeMed Children’s Hospital (Raleigh), Cincinatti Children’s Hospital Medical Center and University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Children’s Hospital.

The S.C. Troopers Association donated 2,000 KN95 masks to the SC Department of Public Safety on April 30, particularly to law enforcement personnel with the Highway Patrol, State Transport Police and Bureau of Protective Services. “First responders are on the front lines every day working to keep South Carolina safe and we want to be there for them,” SCTA Executive Director Mark Gosnell said in a press release.

On May 1, Blue Cross Blue Shield South Carolina teamed up with the Charleston County Medical Society to provided nearly 500,000 pieces of personal protective equipment to front-line medical workers throughout the state. Recipients included personnel with small independent practices and free medical and dental clinics.

Mason Preparatory School fifth grader Garrett Colby was assigned a “Chores for Heroes” project by his math teacher, Kerry Gannon, and he organized a banana bread fundraiser for money to purchase meals for health care workers with the Environmental Services Department at East Cooper Medical Center. On May 1, Colby took his proceeds to Publix to buy the lunches, but he came up a little short of the total. Luckily, some of his Oyster Point neighbors were able to assist him with the difference and he dropped the meals off with his family.

On May 5, also known as Giving Tuesday, Edwin Pearlstine joined with the Lowcountry Food Bank for a $50,000 matching gift challenge to provide hunger relief to children, seniors, veterans and families at the LCFB’s distribution centers, as the COVID-19 pandemic has created a greater need for sustainable food and fresh fruits and vegetables.

Pearlstine was inspired by the poem at the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty: “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free …” At the end of the challenge, almost $145,000 was raised.

The South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance donated 1,000 masks to the Horry County and Florence 1 school districts to be used by their food service workers and bus drivers who were delivering meals to students schooling at home during the lockdown. The organization also donated 1,000 masks to the South Carolina Sheriff’s Association to be distributed to state law enforcement agencies. The masks were made by Carolina Creative Products in Greenville.