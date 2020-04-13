Millions of dollars in new unemployment benefits now flowing to South Carolinians

Millions of dollars in additional aid is finally flowing to unemployed workers in South Carolina, reducing the financial pressure for thousands of people and injecting money into the state's struggling economy.

The new infusion of cash is part of the $2.2 trillion federal relief package that was passed by Congress at the end of March.

As part of that historic bill, federal lawmakers chose to add an additional $600 per week for every person who qualifies for unemployment benefits amid the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 181,000 South Carolinians filed a new unemployment claim over the past three weeks as restaurants, hotels, factories, dentists' offices, barber shops and hospitals laid people off in mass.

But the most money those applicants could receive under the state's traditional system was $327 per week — not nearly enough to replace their lost wages and salaries.

That changed this week.

DEW began paying out the additional $600 per week in federal benefits on Sunday. And in less than a day, the agency announced it sent out more than $53 million to 64,000 South Carolinians who find themselves without work amid the public health crisis.

That cash is expected to show up in people's bank accounts this week. And DEW will continue to approve other applicants for the expanded benefits as they apply.

The extra $600 a week is only a temporary relief effort. It's expected to last four months to hold unemployed workers over as local, state and federal health officials attempt to bring the virus under control.

Still, it is likely to provide a significant financial boost to the thousands of families who lost their income due to the virus and the public health restrictions. DEW is also backdating those extra benefits to the beginning of April.

"I am beyond proud of the work of our agency staff for rising to the challenge and assisting individuals who are relying on state and federal funding to help them keep food on their tables and their bills paid,” Dan Ellzey, DEW's executive director, said in a press release.

But not everyone is reaping the rewards of the federal aid just yet.

DEW is still working through new federal guidance that will allow contractors, people who are self-employed and so-called gig workers to qualify for unemployment insurance for the first time.

Those changes could be implemented as early as next week, according to DEW, but for now workers like Judy Dasinger will need to wait to get their unemployment application approved.

Dasinger, a 57-year-old North Charleston resident, worked as a hair stylist at a senior community, but she was let go as the novel coronavirus spread throughout South Carolina. She's applied for unemployment, but as an independent contractor she's waiting on the state to overhaul its unemployment system.

Dasinger's husband is still employed as a school teacher. That's made it easier, Dasinger said. But she's still eager to replace some of the money she made before the pandemic struck.

She's not the only one. Steven Griffin, an experienced electrician, is also waiting on help from DEW.

Up until a few weeks ago, Griffin, a 51-year-old Summerville resident, was working full time on a project at Google's data center in Berkeley County. But as the virus-driven economic downturn set in, he was laid off.

Now, the union electrician's time is being consumed by his fight to submit an unemployment claim. He started his application on March 20, but for the past three weeks he's been locked out of DEW's claims portal.

He's tried dialing in to the state hotline for assistance. He's tried to make the call every day, he said. But like other frustrated applicants, he's been unable to get someone on the phone to help him log back into the website.

The extra $600 per week would help Griffin pay his mortgage as he waits to return to work, he said. But in order to cash in, he needs to get through to someone at DEW.

"I'm at my wits end," he told The Post and Courier.

Ellzey, DEW's director, recognized the serious challenges the agency continues to face as an unprecedented number of people tap into the state's unemployment system. But he said state employees were working as quickly as possible to sort out the remaining roadblocks people were encountering.

“There’s still a lot of work to be done, but please know our staff is dedicated to helping everyone," Ellzey said.