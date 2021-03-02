Millions in SC, including essential workers and those 55+, soon eligible for COVID vaccine

COLUMBIA — Essential employees working in-person, anyone age 55 and over, and people with certain underlying health problems in South Carolina will become eligible for COVID-19 vaccines beginning March 8.

The announcement March 2 by Gov. Henry McMaster adds 2.7 million people to the eligibility list, greatly expanding what the state's public health agency had listed for inclusion in Phase 1B.

They join the 1.3 million South Carolinians already eligible, which includes anyone 65 and older, health care workers and medical first responders. About 660,000 residents have received at least their first shot as of March 1, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The transition to the next eligibility phase means teachers can get vaccinated since they are among essential workers who must work in-person. But they will not get the priority status they have sought over the last month.

Still, teachers willing to get a shot should be able to get one soon under arrangements school districts have made with local providers, McMaster said.

Essential employees eligible for the vaccines on March 8 must be at work in-person or have a job where they cannot socially distance for 15 minute or more at a time.

Anyone 16 and over with high-risk medical conditions also are eligible on March 8. They include people with cancer, kidney disease, lung disease, diabetes and heart disease.

South Carolina has changed the next vaccine rollout phases with the announcement March 2 by broadening eligible people to cover almost all other South Carolinians remotely considered at high risk.

Based on vaccine supplies, DHEC now anticipates the next eligibility phase, including anyone age 45 and older as well as other essential workers who do not have have frequent contact with others, to start around April 12.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Vaccines should be available for anyone in South Carolina ages 16 and over around May 3.

State leaders have asked South Carolinians not to jump the line and wait until they become eligible. While they ask people bring proof of eligibility, DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer acknowledged that health officials are trusting people to be honest with vaccinators.

Of the nearly 8,600 South Carolinians to die with COVID-19 since it was first detected here a year ago, 94 percent of them were 55 and older. And 65 percent of those who died had other health problems, with heart disease and diabetes the most common.

The expansion follows federal authorization of a third COVID-19 vaccine.

South Carolina is slated to receive 41,000 doses this week in its first allocation of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a single shot, unlike the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, which require two doses several weeks apart for full immunization.

Online vaccine appointments can be made at scdhec.gov/vaxlocator. DHEC also has a COVID-19 vaccine information line at (866) 365-8110.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.