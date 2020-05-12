Midlands drive-in The Big Mo likely to remain closed until midsummer, even as others open

COLUMBIA — While more drive-in movies around the country are reopening, The Big Mo in Monetta is set to stay closed until perhaps July because of the continuing risk of coronavirus, co-owner Richard Boaz said.

In his view, COVID-19 is still too prevalent and the risk of serious illness or death still too high for him to bring back employees and reopen. He said he misses running his drive-in theater that features three screens in Aiken County. It's for entertainment and not an essential activity, so in his view this is no time to bring people back together.

"I didn't want blood on my hands, basically," Boaz said. "It's not worth the cash grab."

The Monetta drive-in was open for the third weekend in March, even as other businesses were closing, but the way the final evening played out disturbed Boaz.

It proved impossible to enforce added rules intended to protect visitors from infection. Despite an effort to keep cars more than one vehicle width apart, cars were parking next to each other and people were getting out to socialize, Boaz said. Concessions were closed, with a takeout counter provided instead, but there still were groups of people socializing and visiting the restrooms.

Seeing the potential risks at his business prompted Boaz to decide that being open during a pandemic was the wrong decision.

"That last night was not fun," Boaz said. "It was stressful."

Other drive-in theaters are reopening around the country. About 150 drive-ins are expected to open in the next three weeks as regions lift stay-at-home orders, John Vincent Jr., president of the United Drive-in Theatres Association of America, told The Washington Post.

The state's two other drive-in theaters are open. The Highway 21 Drive-in in Beaufort has been showing movies on weekends throughout April, while the 25 Drive In Auto Theatre of Greenwood has been back in business since mid-April.

Boaz and his co-owner, wife Lisa Boaz, wants to see a much more pronounced drop in the numbers related to the coronavirus before he reopens, though he said that sometimes he is conflicted about wanting to get The Big Mo back in business. He realizes that it is part of many people's regular recreation plans; some customers return every weekend.

In part, the movie release schedule is one reason The Big Mo might not reopen until July. There are almost no major studio releases coming until July, so the drive-ins that are open will not have new films to screen. "I feel like Hollywood is being the grown-ups in all this," Boaz said.

For now, The Big Mo and the Boazs' have some money set aside to get them through the coming weeks and have told fans not to worry about raising money to help them out. Instead, their message to drive-in fans is: When The Big Mo finally reopens, come back to the movies.

Closings and moves

Two locations of the Ruby Tuesday restaurant chain apparently have closed in the Midlands. The locations at Columbiana Centre and Dutch Square mall have been removed from the company's website. The company's restaurant on Devine Street closed in 2018. It continues to have four restaurants in the Midlands, according to its website, including locations in Lexington and Orangeburg. ... Panera Bread has closed its location at the Village at Sandhill shopping complex. It has instead relocated that restaurant to 1321 Roberts Branch Parkway near Killian Road in the Northeast.

Do you know of a retail business in the Midlands that is opening, closing or expanding? Reach Mike Fitts at mfitts@postandcourier.com.