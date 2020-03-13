Meetings to gather input on future Charleston Lowline postponed due to coronavirus concerns

Organizers looking to establish a linear park on the former Norfolk Southern Corp. rail line downtown have postponed a series of community meetings as concerns of the new coronavirus spread.

The meetings were originally scheduled for March 18, 24 and April 25. The meetings will most likely be rescheduled for early to mid-May, according to Tom Bradford with the Lowcountry Lowline nonprofit.

The nonprofit Friends of the Lowline and the city of Charleston purchased 1½ miles of railroad right-of-way — from Mount Pleasant Street to Woolfe Street — in the middle of downtown over two years ago and named it the Lowcoutry Lowline. Little has changed since the $4.84 million purchase in December 2017.

One of the founding members of the group, Scott Parker, asked the City Council’s Recreation Committee for $150,000. That funding has not yet been approved. Councilman William Dudley Gregorie said this week the city hasn't yet received a formal request for funding from the nonprofit. Additionally, Gregorie said, the city did not budget for Lowcountry Lowline funding and it will take a while to identify a funding source for the nonprofit's request.

The city has hired S&ME Inc. to conduct environmental testing of the area. Those results are expected by June.