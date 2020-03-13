You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

We've made this article available without a subscription as a public service.

We depend on the support of subscribers to produce journalism like this every day. Help us continue this important work: subscribe today.

top story

Meetings to gather input on future Charleston Lowline postponed due to coronavirus concerns

pc-031420-ne-lowline
Buy Now

Community meetings to discuss the future of the Lowcountry Lowline linear park have been delayed over concerns of coronavirus spread. A file photo of the right of way on the upper peninsula from December 2017. The property will become part of the Lowcountry Lowline to create an urban park with a pedestrian and cycling path. File/Matthew Fortner/Staff

Organizers looking to establish a linear park on the former Norfolk Southern Corp. rail line downtown have postponed a series of community meetings as concerns of the new coronavirus spread.

The meetings were originally scheduled for March 18, 24 and April 25. The meetings will most likely be rescheduled for early to mid-May, according to Tom Bradford with the Lowcountry Lowline nonprofit.

The nonprofit Friends of the Lowline and the city of Charleston purchased 1½ miles of railroad right-of-way — from Mount Pleasant Street to Woolfe Street — in the middle of downtown over two years ago and named it the Lowcoutry Lowline. Little has changed since the $4.84 million purchase in December 2017. 

One of the founding members of the group, Scott Parker, asked the City Council’s Recreation Committee for $150,000. That funding has not yet been approved. Councilman William Dudley Gregorie said this week the city hasn't yet received a formal request for funding from the nonprofit. Additionally, Gregorie said, the city did not budget for Lowcountry Lowline funding and it will take a while to identify a funding source for the nonprofit's request. 

The city has hired S&ME Inc. to conduct environmental testing of the area. Those results are expected by June. 

Reach Mikaela Porter at 843-937-5906. Follow her on Twitter @mikaelaporterPC. 

Tags

Mikaela Porter joined The Post and Courier in April 2019 and writes about the city of Charleston. Previously, Mikaela reported on breaking news, local government, school issues and community happenings for The Hartford Courant in Hartford, Conn.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News