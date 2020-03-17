You are the owner of this article.
top story

McMaster wants Guard to build medical units outside hospitals if coronavirus cases rise

  • Updated
U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Draper Daniels briefs South Carolina National Guard soldiers on their assignments to assist Charleston fire departments during Hurricane Dorian in September 2019. FILE/Provided

COLUMBIA — S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster is considering activating National Guard troops in the wake of the coronavirus that has sickened at 35 South Carolinians and is expected to get worse.

McMaster told a group of state business leaders on a teleconference Tuesday that he will "have an announcement sometime.”

His office said the governor will have the guard to draw up plans to build temporary medical units outside hospitals in case of overcrowding from an increase in coronavirus patients. 

“We’re trying to be sure that any auxiliary help we can get to hospitals, in case they need it, will be available,” McMaster told members of the S.C. Chamber of Commerce.

A spokeswoman for the National Guard said she did not know of any impending plans to deploy troops.

The governor activated the guard with a statewide emergency declaration on Friday.

State officials have confirmed coronavirus cases in 10 of South Carolina's 46 counties, including one death in Lexington County.

The number of cases is expected to grow with increased testing and increased spread as it has in other parts of the world. 

Most large events in South Carolina have been canceled and schools statewide are closed. 

Jessica Holdman and Thomas Novelly contributed.

