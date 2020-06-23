You are the owner of this article.
McMaster urges people to dine only at SC restaurants displaying a safety sticker

Servers at Basil restaurant wear masks as they work serving outdoor diners Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in Charleston. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff

 By Grace Beahm Alford gbeahm@postandcourier.com

COLUMBIA — Gov. Henry McMaster urged South Carolinians Tuesday to dine only at restaurants displaying a sticker showing they're following safety guidelines. 

With new cases of COVID-19 climbing above 1,000 daily in the last week, the Republican governor announced a voluntary initiative, called Palmetto Priority, for restaurants to show customers they're following recommended protocols to make eating there as safe as possible.

Restaurants can display their commitment with a sticker in the window. The program mimics what several regions have done on their own but is geared specifically to restaurants. McMaster pointed to the Greater Greenville Pledge, which more than 400 businesses have signed. 

Creating an opt-in program — not a mandate — aligns with McMaster's steadfast position that stemming the spread of the disease is a matter of personal responsibility and education. Amid rising numbers, McMaster pleaded with residents two weeks ago to wear masks and practice social distancing, saying "there's a lot of stupid floating around out there."

But he has made clear he will not shut down the economy again or require people to wear masks, calling such an edict unenforceable anyway.

Overseen by the state Restaurant and Lodging Association, the Palmetto Priority program involves managers taking a free, 13-minute online course and training employees on it; following the trade group's minimum reopening guidelines; and participating in a limited food-safety inspection by the state's public health agency. Diners are encouraged to review restaurants online and tell others what they observed. 

The minimum standards that must be followed include requiring employees to wear a face mask, maintaining at least six feet of separation between dining parties and disinfecting tables between seatings.

Gov. Henry McMaster (second from left) walks to a podium before a news conference on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the S.C. Statehouse in Columbia. Both McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette (right) wore masks before speaking to reporters. Seanna Adcox/Staff
The announcement came on a day the state's public health agency reported 890 people newly diagnosed with COVID-19 and 14 additional deaths. That brings the total South Carolinians confirmed to have contracted the disease since early March to 26,572. The average age of the 673 residents who have died is 75 years old, according to data updated Tuesday.

The announcement also comes hours before Columbia City Council is expected to vote on an ordinance requiring anyone over 10 to wear a face mask anywhere in city limits outside of their home, whether inside a building, in a vehicle for curbside pickup or walking outdoors, unless the walker can stay six feet away from everyone else.

It's a more restrictive version of what Greenville City Council passed Monday, which requires masks to be worn inside grocery stores and pharmacies. Violators can be fined $25.  

The Lowcountry also has its own opt-in program, created by a task force for Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties, dubbed One Region, to show consumers their business is a safe place to shop. Restaurant owners have also been encouraged to receive certification from the Medical University of South Carolina. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details

Mikaela Porter contributed to this report. 

Follow Seanna Adcox on Twitter at @seannaadcox_pc.

