McMaster orders closing of nonessential SC businesses to curb coronavirus outbreak

COLUMBIA — In his latest move to lower the number of coronavirus cases in South Carolina, Gov. Henry McMaster announced Tuesday the closing of nonessential businesses.

The latest executive order, which takes effect Wednesday, comes a day after McMaster ordered a ban all public access to beaches, rivers and lakes after large outdoor gatherings continued last weekend.

The latest order shuts down nonessential businesses with close contact among patrons — gyms, spas, nightclubs, barber shops, hair salons, tattoo parlors, waxing salons, fitness centers, bowling alleys, arcades, racetracks, indoor children’s play areas, theaters, planetariums, museums, performing arts centers and adult-entertainment spots. Daycares can stay open.

At least 40 other states have shut down nonessential businesses in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a tally from ABC News. Most of the states without a ban on nonessential businesses are in the South, including Georgia, Florida, Mississippi and Texas.

McMaster's move stops short of a stay-at-home order enacted by some of South Carolina's largest cities — Charleston, Mount Pleasant and Columbia. Greenville was expected to pass a similar order Tuesday but postponed a vote. Several other cities, including Hilton Head Island, have asked McMaster to issue a statewide stay-at-home order.

The governor said the steps he has taken protects South Carolinians from the spread of coronavirus while not hurting businesses that need to remain open during the pandemic.

Since the state's first cases were identified on March 6, the governor has taken several steps to curb the spread of the coronavirus that has struck 925 South Carolinains, killing 18. Cases are not expected to peak until the middle of May at the earliest.

McMaster declared a state of emergency that activated the National Guard and authorized troops to build medical units outside hospitals if coronavirus cases rise. His emergency declaration allows law enforcement officers to disperse groups of three or more people to promote social distancing.

He also issued orders banning dine-in restaurant service, prisoner and nursing home visitations, and gatherings of 50 more in public spaces that canceled major festivals.

McMaster closed public K-12 schools through April and state colleges through semester, forcing students to take classes online. He delayed 45 local elections until May.

He ordered all nonessential state employees to work from home and demanded visitors from areas with high concentration of cases — New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and the city of New Orleans — self-quarantine for two weeks after arriving in the state.

