McMaster starts rolling back mandatory closures, announces advisory team

COLUMBIA — Gov. Henry McMaster issued orders Monday allowing some businesses to reopen and announced who will advise him over the next month on how to safely reboot South Carolina's economy.
Furniture stores, florists and flea markets are among businesses allowed to re-open at 5 p.m. Monday as an initial phase of rolling back mandatory closures, while hair and nail salons, theaters and gyms must remain closed. This latest directive applies only to businesses that had to close as per his April 3 order.
McMaster also re-opened public access to beaches, as of noon Tuesday, while specifying that local authorities could decide to keep them closed. Officials in several Charleston-area beach towns have already said they are not allowing access to their communities.
"We're turning that back over to the mayors … to make their own decisions," McMaster said.
He noted that law enforcement officers are still authorized to disperse gatherings of more than three people, including on beaches.
Monday's reversal follows an update released over the weekend that showed South Carolina has already past the peak of COVID-19 deaths and hospital usage. According to the latest model, 217 coronavirus patients are expected to die by August — far less than the 680 deaths predicted earlier last week.
Last week, an average of 153 South Carolinians daily were newly diagnosed with COVID-19, down from 183 the week before. But the number of deaths from the disease was unchanged at 38 total each of the last two weeks.
The order takes effect two days before the first meeting of "accelerateSC," a 29-member advisory team that includes business owners, health care and insurance executives, mayors, college presidents, bankers and a Baptist pastor. The all-volunteer team consists of five sub-groups focused on different aspects of the reopening. Coordinating the group is James Burns, former chief of staff for Gov. Nikki Haley and an attorney at one of South Carolina's largest firms.
Also last week, hospitals began resuming elective surgeries, a month after McMaster urged them to stop.
Each is making its own calculations, said Schipp Ames, spokesman for the state Hospital Association.
"Hospitals are really focused on trying to take care of COVID patients they have now and be prepared for any potential surge," he said. "We just recognize how unpredictable this virus has been. We continue to hope for the best and prepare for the worst."
This is a developing article. Check back for details.