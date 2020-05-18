McMaster signs bill handing control of $1.9 billion in coronavirus aid to legislators

COLUMBIA — Gov. Henry McMaster avoided a fight with legislators Monday by signing a bill giving them sole authority over spending $1.9 billion in federal coronavirus relief.

But he urged legislators to act quickly.

"These relief funds belong to the people of South Carolina, not politicians, and we must deliver them to where they are needed," the Republican governor wrote in a letter to House and Senate leaders.

"Consideration for their appropriation must be done expeditiously — but also wisely, transparently and with meticulous accountability," he added.

Senate President Harvey Peeler applauded McMaster for putting South Carolinians above politics.

"He showed the people of South Carolina he doesn’t have time for a legislative tug of war" with the General Assembly, said the Gaffney Republican.

"I heard him loud and clear," Peeler said about being speedy, noting the "Re-Open South Carolina" Senate panel he created began meeting last week. "We'll be able to hit the ground running."

McMaster could have vetoed all or parts of the measure the Legislature passed May 12. He signed it just hours before his midnight Monday deadline.

The reason for the legislation — and last week's one-day session — was to keep state government running past June 30, when the next fiscal year begins, without a new budget. Legislators intend to return in September to craft a 2020-21 budget, when the economic outlook will hopefully be more clear.

By passing the measure, legislators ensured tens of thousands of state employees continue to get paid and services continue in the interim. They also sent $25 million from the state's rainy day fund to the Medical University of South Carolina to expand testing and up to $15 million to the state Election Commission for voter safety at the polls this year.

But they also inserted a single sentence ensuring the Legislature retains power over spending federal aid. Legislators contend the state constitution requires them to designate all money coming into state coffers.

The $1.9 billion is South Carolina's share of $150 billion distributed nationwide to reimburse state and local governments for COVID-19 related expenses.

Congress distributed the money to governors nationwide. Part of the accelerateSC task force that McMaster created is focused on making recommendations on how to spend it. The entire task force, which includes three senators and three House members, will meet for the third time Tuesday.

Legislators have said they intend to return to Columbia next month to pass a bill allocating the $1.9 billion.

McMaster said he will propose a list of priorities for the money, based on the advice of his task force. He asked legislative leaders to call their chambers "back into session soon after receiving these recommendations."

"Any delay will cost the people of our state the one thing they don’t have — time," McMaster wrote.

House Speaker Jay Lucas said he "eagerly awaits" those recommendations.

"They will form the foundation of how the CARES Act funds are deployed," said the Hartsville Republican.

"While the General Assembly acts in its role to set spending priorities for the state, I also expect that we will work closely with the governor to quickly identify those priorities," he continued. "There is no time to waste as we all work to revitalize South Carolina's economy."

While the federal government is very specific on how that money can be used, the allowed possibilities vary widely and change almost daily. They include virus testing, employee overtime, protective equipment, sanitization costs, supporting historically black colleges, summer learning camps and bringing high-speed internet to areas where students lack the ability to do their classwork online.

One thing not allowed is using the money to plug budget holes due to the economic shutdown.