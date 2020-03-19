McMaster signs bill giving DHEC $45M to fight coronavirus after unanimous vote

COLUMBIA — South Carolina's public health agency gained access to $45 million to combat the coronavirus pandemic following a unanimous vote Thursday in the House.

Gov. Henry McMaster immediately signed it, after House Speaker Jay Lucas and Senate President Harvey Peeler walked together to give it him personally.

The Republican governor thanked the chambers' leaders for sending it to him "in record time," just one week after he sent them a letter requesting the measure. The Senate passed it unanimously Tuesday.

The law gives the state Department of Health and Environmental Control immediate access to $45 million from reserves and sets up an account that legislators could put more money in as needed.

Asked whether it would be enough, Lucas said, "Given the spread of the disease, probably not."

House Ways and Means Chairman Murrell Smith called the bill a first step in a long process.

"Money will not be an issue and there will be no expenses spared in protecting the lives of South Carolina," the Sumter Republican said to applause from his colleagues.

Nine members voted from the chamber's balcony, an unprecedented move that required a unanimous vote to give them that permission. They sat rows and seats apart to practice the social distancing urged by public health officials to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Lucas said the House won't be back for at least two weeks. Peeler, R-Gaffney, was unsure when the Senate would return.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

The House was already slated to take this week off after passing its budget proposal but came back for the limited session.

"I applaud your sense of duty in coming back today. Some did with trepidation, but you came," Lucas, R-Hartsville, told his colleagues.

The votes came just one week after the House passed its $10 billion spending plan for the fiscal year starting July 1, which became moot within a few days.

It included $213 million to give every teacher a $3,000 raise, $100 million to repair secondary highways, $48 million to freeze college tuition, and $128 million to give most taxpayers a $100 credit.

That proposal counted on an additional $1.8 billion, from a combination of projected economic growth and revenue that came into state coffers over projections last year.

How much of that will be wiped out by the escalating number of closures, both voluntary and forced, is unknown. With no one knowing when life will get back to some semblance of normal, the state's fiscal experts are entering unchartered territory.

But one thing's certain: "The Senate's going to have to rewrite the budget," Lucas said.

The is a developing story. Check back for details.