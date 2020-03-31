McMaster orders closing of nonessential SC businesses to curb coronavirus outbreak

COLUMBIA — In the past 2½ weeks as the coronavirus spread across South Carolina, Gov. Henry McMaster has closed schools, delayed elections and curbed dine-in restaurant service.

Now he's closing temporarily what the state considers nonessential businesses — a step shy of the stay-at home orders imposed by some of South Carolina's largest cities that also puts limits on discretionary travel.

The latest executive order, which takes effect 5 p.m. Wednesday, comes a day after McMaster ordered a ban all public access to beaches, rivers and lakes after large outdoor gatherings continued last weekend.

The latest order shuts down for 15 days a list of nonessential businesses with close contact among patrons. They include gyms, bowling alleys, spas, nightclubs, hair salons, nail shops and tattoo parlors.

"This was the bare minimum that we think we can do in closures in order to have the largest impact," McMaster said.

Daycares can remain open, McMaster said.

Many of the the businesses closing for 15 days have already shut their doors because of the lack of customers with more people observing social distancing, McMaster said.

At least 40 other states have shut down nonessential businesses in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a tally from ABC News. Most of the states without a ban on nonessential businesses are in the South, including Georgia, Florida, Mississippi and Texas.

McMaster's move stops short of a stay-at-home order enacted by some of South Carolina's largest cities — Charleston, Mount Pleasant and Columbia. Greenville is considering a similar order. Several other cities, including Hilton Head Island, have asked McMaster to issue a statewide stay-at-home order.

The governor said the steps he has taken protects South Carolinians from the spread of coronavirus while not hurting businesses that need to remain open during the pandemic.

Since the state's first cases were identified on March 6, the governor has taken several steps to curb the spread of the coronavirus that has struck 1,083 South Carolinains, killing 22. Cases are not expected to peak until the middle of May at the earliest.

McMaster declared a state of emergency that activated the National Guard and authorized troops to build medical units outside hospitals if coronavirus cases rise. His emergency declaration allows law enforcement officers to disperse groups of three or more people to promote social distancing.

He also issued orders banning dine-in restaurant service, prisoner and nursing home visitations, and gatherings of 50 more in public spaces that canceled major festivals.

McMaster closed public K-12 schools through April and state colleges through semester, forcing students to take classes online. He delayed 45 local elections until May.

He ordered all nonessential state employees to work from home and demanded visitors from areas with high concentration of cases — New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and the city of New Orleans — self-quarantine for two weeks after arriving in the state.

McMaster said his 10 executive orders were meant to balance safety and economics.

"We must be as aggressive as we can be using the facts, the science, the data, the knowledge and the recommendations of the experts in the field," he said, "but at the same time not going too far and destroying businesses and jobs people are depending on."

McMaster's order closing nonessential businesses from Wednesday through April 15 includes:

Entertainment venues — Nightclubs; bowling alleys; arcades; theaters and auditoriums; tourist attractions (including museums and aquariums); racetracks; indoor children’s play areas (excluding daycare facilities); adult-entertainment venues; bingo halls; and venues operated by social clubs.

Recreational and athletic facilities/activities — Fitness/exercise centers; spas; public and commercial swimming pools; group exercise facilities (including yoga, barre and spin studios); spectator sports; sports that involve interaction within six feet of another person; activities that require sharing sporting equipment; and activities on commercial or public playground equipment.

Close-contact service providers — Barber shops; hair salons; waxing salons; threading salons; nail salons and spas; tattoo services; tanning salons; and massage-therapy establishments and services.