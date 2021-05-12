McMaster order ending SC mask mandates created 'chaos,' schools chief says

An order from Gov. Henry McMaster putting an end to mask mandates statewide prompted emergency meetings as schools and local governments worked to understand how the ruling affected them. The announcement also earned a sharp rebuke from the state's chief of public schools.

In a statement sent to all of the school superintendents across the state, the S.C. Department of Education ridiculed McMaster's order as "circumventing public health guidance by inciting hysteria and sowing division in the waning days of the school year."

State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman's office said its legal experts don't believe McMaster possesses the authority to override the Department of Education on its mask advice. Regardless, the office ceded to take away its face covering policy "rather than wage a debate over constitutionality." Spearman said school districts had no time to prepare, and the governor's order created "chaos."

School buses are an exception. A federal order requires students to wear masks while on board buses because of close quarters.

McMaster's May 11 order places the decision about whether to wear masks in schools in the hands of parents, rather than school districts or the state Department of Education. It also dissolves any mask mandate in place in municipalities across the state if they hinge on the state's ongoing state of emergency. McMaster's new rule rests on the reasoning that COVID-19 cases and deaths are declining, and vaccines are widely available to adults across the state.

"The governor’s order accounts for what we know and the governor’s fundamental belief that parents’ opinions can’t be ignored when it comes to what’s best for their children," Brian Symmes, spokesman for the governor, said in a statement. "Parents should be the ones deciding whether their children wear a face mask in a public school setting."

So, as of May 12, parents can fill out a form exempting their kids from wearing masks in school. The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control made quick work of drafting the waiver, at the governor's direction. It is available at scdhec.gov/covid19/resources-community-covid-19/schools-childcare-centers-covid-19. But the agency was clear in its advice that students and staff should continue wearing masks.

The state's school districts have had a mixed response the day after McMaster's order.

The Greenville County School District announced May 12 its mask mandate remains in effect for employees, but will comply with the order giving parents the option to opt out on behalf of their kids using the waiver.

Unmasked students are at a greater risk for missing school, however, in the event of an exposure. The school district pointed out that if a student who doesn't wear a mask and sits in a plexiglass pod tests positive for the virus, then other unmasked pod-mates must quarantine for 10 days.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Other districts — the Berkeley County School District included — simply notified parents and guardians they could use the opt-out form and return a copy to their school. Berkeley County is the only district in the state that has not required masks since the beginning of the school year. Instead, masks have been "strongly encouraged" and principals have been able to decide how schools would use the masks on an individual basis.

The Beaufort County School District's superintendent Frank Rodriguez notified students and employees late in the evening May 11 that masks will no longer be required in the district's facilities.

"If you choose to wear one, you may," he said.

Spearman added she is concerned keeping track of which students are supposed to be wearing masks and which are not creates an administrative burden for schools. The superintendent said she urged the governor's office not to make the order.

DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer said McMaster did consult with the public health agency before issuing his mandate — though that doesn't mean the two are in agreement.

"It probably would have been better to wait for another month or two before relaxing mask mandates in this way," Simmer told reporters the afternoon of May 12.

The governor has been clear for weeks he wants to see government-imposed rules around face coverings lifted.

McMaster rescinded his mandate that everyone wear masks inside state buildings on March 5. The governor's office says part of the reason for its May 11 order is evidence of a downward trajectory in cases and deaths. Indeed, the weekly count of deaths attributable to COVID-19 is at a low point not seen since the state first began to see outbreaks in March 2020. The majority of the elderly population, most at risk of hospitalization and death, is fully vaccinated in South Carolina, according to the CDC.

A report from the White House generated weekly since President Donald Trump's administration still lists South Carolina as having "substantial transmission" of the virus, however.

And the threat of a surge in cases due to variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 lingers.

In South Carolina, mask use has been on the decline since the beginning of the year, according to Facebook surveys conducted by Carnegie Mellon University. While around nine in 10 South Carolinians reported wearing masks in public; that figure was down to about eight in 10 by early May.