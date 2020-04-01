Match the Bill Murray character description with its accompanying movie.

Character descriptions

1. This TV weatherman is caught in a bizarre time loop and must relive the same day over and over again.

2. A cab driver from Louisville loses his job, apartment, car and girlfriend in a matter of hours and decides to join the Army.

3. His roommate is an out-of-work male actor who impersonates a woman to get a job that will help fund his play.

4. The head counselor of an Upstate New York summer camp is the king of practical jokes and a mentor to a young boy who's having a hard time fitting in.

5. He's one of a trio of eccentric parapsychologists who start their own business in New York City.

6. He's a lazy, overweight orange cat.

7. This divorcee suffers from multiple phobias and follows his psychiatrist on summer vacation, ultimately befriending his family and overcoming some of his fears.

8. A neurologist whose wife is in love with her brother (through adoption).

9. This professional bowler teams up with an opponent to con some local amateurs and then flees when they take revenge by grinding up his opponent's hand in the ball return.

10. He detonates explosives on a golf course to kill a pesky gopher.

Roles & movies

A. Tripper Harrison in "Meatballs"

B. Raleigh St. Claire in "The Royal Tenenbaums"

C. Peter Venkman in "Ghostbusters"

D. Bob Wiley in "What About Bob?"

E. John Winger in "Stripes"

F. Ernie McCracken in "Kingpin"

G. Jeff Slater in "Tootsie"

H. Phil Connors in "Groundhog Day"

I. Carl Spackler in "Caddyshack"

J. Garfield in "Garfield: The Movie"