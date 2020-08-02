Mask debate rages as Mount Pleasant's coronavirus count among highest in SC

The ever-present masks worn by grocery store shoppers in Mount Pleasant seem to disappear once people make their way to the banks of the lazy creek that doubles as one of the town's main nightlife centers.

Looking at the crowds gathered at Shem Creek on a recent night, there were few signs of the ongoing global pandemic. Revelers huddled in groups, standing shoulder to shoulder for photos as they waited to get inside restaurants. Others talked on the boardwalk, their uncovered faces well within 6 feet of each other.

Despite the appearance, the southern half of this town has had more than 1,200 residents get infected by the virus, one of the state's highest totals, nearly neck and neck with a portion of downtown Charleston that has received much more attention. The rate of infection is lower than the peninsula, and in other parts of the region when population density is taken into account, but the high number of cases concerns town officials and residents.

From the start, the virus has clustered in a part of the state's fourth largest municipality that is home to bustling commercial centers, apartments, quaint older homes and an attractive scene for young adults. It almost killed a rector of the prominent St. Andrew's Church, and infected other pastors there. At least 25 residents of a town senior care facility have died from the virus. And Mount Pleasant's infection totals recently spiked alongside those across Charleston County.

Meanwhile, activity at Shem Creek, a major tourist draw home to shrimp boats, bars and fine dining, is less than normal but still lively. One resident, pleading for the town's mayor to enforce stronger mask requirements, called it a “Covid-19 Playground."

But what's caused the high number of cases in the town cannot be reduced to a simple explanation. Its population of roughly 90,000 is a factor. And not all of those people going to Shem Creek live in the town's limits. The median age of Mount Pleasant's residents is much older than of those in downtown Charleston. So, it's not just young people — the age group tied to much of the state's recent woes with virus spread — that are to blame.

Whatever the reasons, town leaders recently responded by enforcing a mask ordinance to try and stem a rise in infections. The emergency order, which went into effect July 1, requires shoppers in grocery stores and pharmacies to cover their faces. Efforts to go beyond that were met with resistance, and it is unknown what will happen in a month when the ordinance is set to expire.

The resulting compromise left many fuming that Town Council overreached, or did not go far enough, sentiments that have filled the email inboxes of those on the council since the vote.

"I know people want to return to normal, but we can't," one person emailed council members. "People voted for your leadership, now lead; bring those numbers down."

A divisive issue

Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie said he was not sure why the section of the town closest to the coast has had such a high number of cases.

But, along with the fact that it is made up of more than half of the town's overall population, a lot of residents who live there commute to work, he said. It's also where much of the town's hotels, bars and restaurants are located.

At least 68 residents in the Sandpiper rehab and nursing facility, which is in that area of the town, have tested positive for the virus, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control. A significant total, but not enough to provide an answer by itself.

A representative for the facility did not return a voicemail requesting comment Friday.

Michael Sweat, director of the Medical University of South Carolina’s Center for Global Health, told The Post and Courier recently that it's hard to decipher why an area in one community has more cases than in another.

The virus has infected more than 1,250 residents in Mount Pleasant's 29464 ZIP code. As of Friday, the section of the town was second overall among all ZIP codes in the state. Sweat said that a person who lives there could catch the virus someplace else, such as Charleston or North Charleston, making it difficult to find a definitive explanation.

Mount Pleasant's approval of its current ordinance came as the rapid spread of the coronavirus in its town, and the region, alarmed health and political leaders. While divided on what to do, Town Council members weren't as split as residents.

Gary Santos and Kathy Landing cast the two dissenting votes against the ordinance. Both wanted to encourage, not require, people to cover their faces. But both also wore masks during the meeting.

The current ordinance received just enough votes to pass, with a needed two-thirds support, and came after a lengthy discussion by members of the public and council about why it should be stronger or weaker.

"I practice what I preach and I strongly encourage everyone to do the same," Santos commented on the town's Facebook page after the ordinance passed. "However, to approve an ordinance that they know cannot be enforced is like putting a screen door on a submarine."

Businesses are not responsible for cracking down on people who don't follow the rule but are supposed to have signs that tell shoppers to comply.

In Charleston, the City Council required face coverings in buildings and all public places.

Mount Pleasant council member Guang Ming Whitley pushed for face coverings to be required for customers in retail stores and salons, but not enough of her colleagues supported her. In an interview, she said she hopes more will get behind the measure before the current ordinance expires.

“All this is about is saving lives and preventing the spread of the disease," she said.

Haynie, the town's mayor, said he also favors a broader mask ordinance than the one in place. Not just for the protection of customers but also for workers.

But, he acknowledged: "At this point, I don't have the votes."

Disagreements extend beyond the dais to the inboxes of town leaders, according to emails obtained by The Post and Courier.

One resident thanked Santos and Landing for voting against the ordinance and "for not snatching more liberties from me in the engineered hysteria." Another person told council members they were unable to make purchases at a grocery store because they didn't have a mask. The "business made a poor choice because they have lost a customer for life, not just today," the person wrote. "And the Mt. Pleasant council helped it happen."

Supporters of the face coverings are also unhappy, the emails show. One person called the ordinance "puny." Another warned council members: "Many people will die as the result of the laissez-faire attitude that continues to prevail."

Area of concern

In recent weeks, the growth in the number of reported coronavirus infections has slowed across the Charleston region, according to experts at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Haynie, the mayor, said it's not clear how much of the decrease in new cases is a direct result of mask ordinances, but one can't get around the fact that the numbers have improved since municipalities in the region put the orders into effect.

“Whatever you want to attribute that to, it’s a positive trend," he said. "And that’s what we were after.”

Still, Haynie said, residents continue to call him and send text messages with concerns about a lack of social distancing and masks in the Shem Creek area.

On a recent evening, a reporter also observed few people covering their faces there.

The town's ordinance does not require them in the outdoor environment, but state and national health experts say the risk of getting infected increases the more that people interact, and don't social distance, without them.

The walkways and park area around the creek were busy, as people took in views of the darkened and multi-colored sky caused by the setting sun. Some standing in close groups had masks, but wore them around their chins. Others held them in their hands.

Glenn Smith contributed to this report.