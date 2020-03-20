You are the owner of this article.
Marine stationed at base in Beaufort SC tests positive for coronavirus

A Marine stationed at a base in Beaufort has tested positive for the new coronavirus, marking the second case at a military installation in the Palmetto State.

The service member is connected to Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort. 

"A U.S. Marine assigned to a command stationed aboard Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort tested positive for COVID-19 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital on March 17, after returning from leave in California," a statement from the base said. "As directed by healthcare professionals, the Marine is in isolation at their residence and will receive follow-on medical assessment."

On Wednesday, an airman stationed at Charleston Air Force Base tested positive for coronavirus. Both cases follow a long list of national, state and local precautions enacted at military bases. 

This included shutting down schools, gyms and even restricting bases to essential personnel only. But some of the most basic tips from national agencies were not being strictly adhered to. 

Despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance, as well as S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster’s advice to limit large gatherings and increase social distancing, the Pentagon is choosing not to make it mandatory for America’s bases.

“The short answer is ‘no,’ at least not at this time,” Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said this week at the Pentagon. “I trust the commanders to lead their units and take of them appropriately. ... And that has not been raised to me as a problem at this point in time.”

