Marine Corps will quarantine Parris Island boot camp recruits at The Citadel in Charleston

Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island will quarantine incoming trainees at The Citadel for 14 days and monitor them for the coronavirus before they're shipped to the boot camp.

Starting Monday, recruits will be transported from the Savannah airport and bused directly to the public military college in Charleston for "the foreseeable future," said Chief Warrant Officer Bobby Yarbrough, a Marine Corps spokesman.

At least 300 new recruits and 600 personnel will stay in the barracks on campus for two weeks as they wait out potential symptoms of the coronavirus. The poolees will be tested twice a day to monitor their vitals.

Meals, laundry and lodging will be provided by The Citadel, which received a roughly $3 million intergovernmental service contract to assist the branch.

"The function of the staging process remains the health and wellness of all poolees in our charge as they prepare to face the challenge of recruit training," Parris Island spokesman Capt. Bryan McDonnell said.

Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, the branch's largest training base for men and women, reopened boot camp last week after an outbreak of COVID-19 forced the Department of Defense to stop shipping trainees to the South Carolina island.

Recruits were sleeping in tents on Parris Island for two weeks during their sanctioned quarantine. But with the Palmetto State's unpredictable and intense summer weather on the horizon, there was a need for more stable housing.

"We're about to come into hurricane season where there was a hardened facility and something that was close," Yarbrough said. "The Citadel had the space and the resources we needed."

Starting next week, recruits will be immediately bused to The Citadel. Men and women will not encounter drill sergeants or Parris Island staff, but Marines and personnel from Camp Lejeune, N.C., will be there to oversee the quarantine.

Neither staff nor recruits will be allowed to leave The Citadel grounds.

"All of the recruits will be isolated to the campus," Yarbrough said. "They will get off the bus, and they will stay here."

After the two-week quarantine is up, recruits will be bused from Charleston to Parris Island where they will take their mark on the famous yellow footsteps and begin training.

The Citadel campus will not be closed to the public during this time. College President Glenn Michael Walters, himself a former assistant commandant of the Marine Corps, said the recruits and personnel will not be interacting with the public and will be limited to the barracks or a training field.

"It's a national priority to keep recruit training up and running," Walters said. "But you need to do it in a safe manner, which is where we come in."

John Dorrian, a Citadel spokesman, said the college plans to have students arrive in August. He said part of the Defense Department contract will involve notifying the Marine Corps if it needs to find new housing.

Last week, Citadel cadets in the 2nd and 3rd Battalions returned to campus to clean their rooms inside the Law and Padgett-Thomas Barracks. This was due, in part, to the looming Marine Corps operation being scouted out.

Colleges and universities across the country have been hit financially by the virus due to reimbursements, lost student revenue and halting campus operations. The Citadel is no different, but the partnership with the Marine Corps helps.

"We have a hole in our budget," Walters said. "This program with the Marine Corps will help to fill some of that."

Parris Island has made national headlines for its response to the coronavirus.

Last month, as positive coronavirus cases began to spread in Beaufort County where higher-than-normal infection rates plagued the area, the boot camp took seemingly few precautions at first.

Photos posted to the base's social media accounts in March showed recruits gathering in large crowds and putting each other in choke holds for martial arts training, ignoring government-recommended social distancing measures.

About a week later, The Washington Post reported that an outbreak had hit the island.

Following the news of the outbreak, the Pentagon told military bases not to publicly announce the number of coronavirus cases on their grounds. The numbers are reported to the Department of Defense and S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The numbers are only released by ZIP code. The postal code 29905, which corresponds to the base, is absent from the list. But the positive cases are placed under the more general county code of 29902, which shows 81 positive cases as of Sunday.

Initially, DHEC has been filing the cases under the "unknown" category. After being questioned by The Post and Courier, the department corrected the filing error.

Now, with the new quarantine process at The Citadel, the Marine Corps is hoping to stop the spread of the virus among the ranks.

The Citadel has a long history of helping the military in times of need, and Walters said the partnership with the Marines continues the school's legacy of service.

"During World War II, over 10,000 service members came through this campus during the war to live and train," Walters said. "I loosely compare it to that."