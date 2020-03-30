Marine Corps will not ship recruits to Parris Island amid SC coronavirus outbreak at bases

The Marine Corps will not ship recruits to Parris Island in South Carolina as cases of the coronavirus explode at military training bases throughout the state.

“The preservation of our Marines, recruits and their families is the highest priority for Marine Corps Recruiting during this national emergency,” Gen. David H. Berger, Commandant of the Marine Corps, said in a statement on Monday.

“With that in mind, we’ve paused this week’s shipping of new recruits to Parris Island and will revise our overall shipping plan to ensure we are able to meet the Nation’s needs while protecting its next generation of Marines.”

Earlier Monday, the Washington Post cited an anonymous Department of Defense official who said positive cases for COVID-19 at the base range from 20 to 50 after a wave of testing was done. This is a large leap from the two positive cases announced at the training depot just a week ago.

Additionally on Monday, Fort Jackson announced there are now 25 positive cases on post, representing a large increase from the six cases made public last week.

Unlike Parris Island, there is no plan to stop additional recruits from arriving at the training base in Columbia, Fort Jackson spokeswoman L.A. Sully said in a statement.

Fort Jackson and Parris Island graduate upward of 60,000 men and women a year, making them potential hot spots for exposure.

Last week, The Post and Courier reported that social media accounts from both bases showed little regard for social distancing.

A March 23 photo posted on the Marines’ boot camp Twitter account shows recruits putting each other in bear hugs and choke holds during martial arts training.

A live video of a graduation ceremony last week at Fort Jackson shows new soldiers standing shoulder to shoulder shouting their Army creed next to each other within earshot.

Both bases have taken extra precautions to stop the spread of the virus, but both military installation see thousands of new recruits each month.

The Marine Corps and the Army have instituted additional screening when recruits enlist and when they arrive on base for basic training.