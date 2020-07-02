Many seem to ignore Charleston's mask ordinance amid SC, Lowcountry COVID-19 spike

Charleston's mandatory mask ordinance went into effect Wednesday requiring people to wear face coverings in restaurants, retail stores and public spaces as COVID-19 cases spike across the Palmetto State.

But by Thursday afternoon, with the Fourth of July holiday looming, it appeared that many pedestrians forgot or didn't take the policy seriously.

At State and Market streets, one of the more high-traffic areas for tourists by the Charleston City Market, 15 people were seen wearing masks within a five minute period, but about 35 people were not wearing masks.

Booth salespeople were offering jewelry, T-shirts and purses to crowds of people as they walked shoulder and shoulder down the sidewalk, the majority of them breathing in the humid Charleston air through open and unmasked noses.

Nearly 1,500 cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in South Carolina on Wednesday, hundreds of them in Charleston County. In addition, the state said another 24 people died — a daily record — of the disease, including a young adult in Charleston County.

A record number of people also were reported hospitalized with the disease — 1,160 patients. In Charleston, more than 3,000 positive cases have been reported in the past two weeks.

In a news conference Thursday afternoon, medical workers and government officials explained how dire the situation is in Charleston.

At Roper St. Francis Healthcare, doctors have been working for 20 days straight to treat 87 hospitalized patients. They're worried about hospital beds being full, Dr. Stan Wilson said. On Wednesday, they had three patients test positive for the coronavirus at their downtown emergency room in just eight minutes.

"This is a category six hurricane of illness," Wilson said. "And we can't evacuate."

MUSC faces similar trials, Dr. Danielle Scheurer said, adding she worries that a wave of new cases among patients under 40 indicates a second slew of infections beyond older patients, who tend to suffer greater complications.

Flattening the curve is possible, Scheurer said, but the process needs to begin immediately.

"We did it once and we can do it again," she said.

Mask Ordinances

The Holy City followed behind Greenville and Columbia as being one of the Palmetto State's metro areas to make masks mandatory in certain spaces. And while there is a $50 fine possible for not following along, it is not expected to be strictly enforced.

Primarily, violators are issued a warning and given a mask. Charleston police are not handling enforcement. The city's Department of Livability and Tourism is.

"It's not our goal to write a single ticket," Mayor John Tecklenburg said at a news conference on Thursday. "I think having an ordinance in place raises the awareness."

A Livability employee was stationed in a truck outside of the Harris Teeter grocery store on East Bay Street about noon. Most customers inside were wearing masks, some around their chin and not around their nose and mouth as recommended by public health agencies. A handful of customers not wearing masks were not stopped by employees.

Daniel Riccio, director of the city's Livability and Tourism Department, said his officers will focus on educating businesses and citizens before issuing warnings or citations.

As of Thursday, no citations have been issued. The city has been making calls to big box retailers like Walmart and Dollar General encouraging them to implement stricter social distancing and mask policies. In total, there are 15 officers, Riccio told The Post and Courier, enforcing the ordinance from Johns Island to the peninsula.

More information about the ordinance is available on the city's website and a staff member at the citizen services desk will answer questions at 843-723-7311.

Many businesses are taking matters into their own hands to protect the welfare of their employees and customers.

At Publix, a worker tasked with wiping down carts pulled double duty, turning away a woman who’d come without a mask. Past the double sliding doors, employees wore bright green masks with the store’s bubbly logo pulled up to their cheekbones.

"It takes time," Riccio said. "We saw the same issue with social distancing. "It's still brand new to people and news travels slower than we think."