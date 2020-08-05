Many SC schools may be dealing with coronavirus pandemic without a full-time nurse

COLUMBIA — School districts across the state are scrambling to hire nurses, a necessity as classrooms reopen amid a pandemic, but they're competing against each other as well as hospitals that pay much more.

Not every school has a nurse, and it's unclear how many will lack a full-time health aide when students return in the coming weeks.

As of late May, about 130 schools had no nurse on campus, and an additional 75 shared a nurse with another school, according to a survey by the state Department of Education.

That's not acceptable, said Rep. Wendy Brawley, who sits on a House education panel.

"I would classify having a full-time nurse at every school as a critical need, particularly given where we are with the numbers" of COVID-19 cases, the Hopkins Democrat said at a recent hearing.

State schools chief Molly Spearman agreed, noting many districts have made it a top priority.

"Some schools are small and think a part-time person can cover. Maybe that worked before the pandemic, but I'm not sure that's going to work now," she said. "Everybody needs somebody there who will be in charge of taking kids' temperatures."

Duties of school nurses this school year include helping assess students' mental well-being when they return from the shutdown, sending students or employees home if they come to the health room with COVID-19 symptoms, determining who else may be infected, and coordinating with the state's public health agency to determine whether a classroom or school may have to temporarily close.

Guidelines also call for schools to create "isolation areas," separating students who could have COVID-19 and are waiting to be picked up from students coming to the nurse for their daily medication, for example.

If there's only a part-time nurse, or no nurse, "someone else in that school will have to fill in that slack," said Dawn MacAdams, health coordinator for Richland Two in suburban Columbia and former president of the state Association of School Nurses.

"Hopefully, we won’t see a lot of cases in the schools," she said.

Child care centers across the state offer hope. They've continued to operate throughout the pandemic with no widespread outbreaks, which experts attribute partly to rigorous safety measures. Also, data shows it's rare for children, especially those under 10, to get seriously ill from the virus that preys on the elderly and are less likely to spread it if they are infected.

Spearman has encouraged districts to fund one nurse per school from whatever money they have available — which includes a share of $195 million distributed across the state in federal COVID-19 aid. But she told legislators Tuesday she may need their help when they return next month to craft and pass a state budget.

Her office has no specific request yet.

The problem with hiring nurses is two-fold, MacAdams and Spearman said.

Some poor districts simply can't afford to put a nurse in every school — an expense not covered by the state. Plus, just finding someone can be difficult, they said.

By law, South Carolina funds only nurses in elementary schools, and then one per 750 students. Six of South Carolina's poor, rural districts have fewer students than that across all grades, so they get enough to cover a fraction of a salary.

Statewide, the average salary for school nurses is $45,000, according to Spearman's office.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

The starting pay in most districts is less than $40,000, compared with $30-plus an hour they could earn in a hospital working three-day weeks, MacAdams said.

In South Carolina, registered nurses earn, on average, $65,000 annually, while a nurse practitioner makes $101,000, according to 2019 figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

When MacAdams started with Richland Two as a school nurse 24 years ago, she took a $16,000 pay cut, she said.

She "got hooked" working with students and made financial adjustments, she said, but many school nurses leave after a year or two after realizing all that the job entails for less money, causing constant turnover. Last year, she had to hire 13 people to keep 35 positions filled districtwide.

"I really feel for schools that do not have a full-time nurse," MacAdams said.

She fears "there will not be efficient contact tracing and correct information being provided to parents of the students if they don’t have a nurse who can really grasp" medical terminology and protocol.

Some of South Carolina's largest schools have more than one full-time nurse, as many as five, funded by local tax dollars, according to Spearman's office. But that's not the norm.

"I’d love to have a second nurse in high schools and big middle schools, but that's something we can’t do right now," MacAdams said of Richland Two.

According to the state survey, five Charleston County schools lacked any nurse and eight schools had part-time nurses when the school year ended.

But the district's hired enough nurses since to "cover all of our schools" when classes resume Sept. 8 with a mix of in-person and online instruction, district spokesman Andy Pruitt said Wednesday.

The district, which pays nurses between $39,000 and $60,000, was able to fill positions both by hiring from within — from a pool of nurses available in case an employee was out — and with a recruiting boost from school nurses who helped "get the word out," Pruitt said.

Having 104 nurses, up from 93, means there will be one nurse for every 600 students in Charleston County, said Ellen Nitz, the district's director of nursing services.

Staff and students will be asked to complete a daily health questionnaire online, which is being created by the district's computer department. A nurse will follow-up to any "yes" answers, Nitz said.

Statewide, many of the schools lacking a full-time nurse are the career centers where high schoolers can learn trades, often attended by students countywide for part of their day.

Newberry County's career center — less than a half-mile from Newberry High — has long been that district's lone school without a full-time nurse, said Superintendent Jim Suber, who interviewed a candidate Wednesday morning in hopes of changing that.

It wasn't considered necessary before, "but with the pandemic the way it is, we felt it was safer, with kids coming in and out of the career center" to have a nurse assigned to that campus, he said.

Jenna Schiferl contributed to this report.