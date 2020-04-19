Majority of SC businesses being told they're essential amid coronavirus outbreak

COLUMBIA — More than 4,000 businesses have asked state officials to let them remain open during the coronavirus outbreak and 94 percent got a thumbs up during what's become the biggest economic crunch since the Great Depression.
The S.C. Department of Commerce, which was designated to provide clarity to businesses unsure if they must close under emergency orders issued by Gov. Henry McMaster, had requests from 4,041 entities in the course of a week.
McMaster ordered a number of nonessential businesses closed to help curb the spread of the coronavirus that has stricken more than 4,000 South Carolinians, killing more than 110.
“With the objective of keeping as many companies that are able to safely continue operating doing so, the clarification process is intended to support the state’s business community by providing this important guidance,” Commerce spokeswoman Alex Clark said.
The majority of requests for clarification on whether a business is essential are being answered within 24 hours. When it’s unclear, the state Attorney General's office is weighing in, giving Commerce additional guidance.
When McMaster initially issued the extended order that named furniture stores among nonessential businesses, John Madden was told by Commerce that he had to close his five No Bull Mattress locations in the Charleston area.
Soon after, Commerce contacted him again. There had been a mistake. He could re-open his showrooms.
“We emailed for clarification because we do supply things like mattresses with adjustable bases and lift chairs to nursing homes,” Madden said. “If you need a bed to sleep on, maybe you just moved to a new city, that’s a pretty vital need. A lot of people don’t think about that.”
As he spoke, a customer walked in. She had moved in with her elderly mother to take care of her and there was no mattress in the spare bedroom and she needed one that night.
Being a smaller retailer, Madden also rarely sees more than one person in his stores at a time.
“I’m just the little discount guy,” he said.
Wanting his customers to be comfortable, Madden has asked his employees to wear masks and gloves. And even before the pandemic, No Bull was spraying its mattresses with disinfectant any time a customer would lie on one to try it out.
Madden was able to reopen easily after Commerce reversed his designation because he kept all of his 13 employees on the payroll.
"I didn't want any of my people hitting unemployment and being worried about how to feed their families," he said.
Erroneous designations have been given several times, but Clark said Commerce has been quick to reverse its mistakes, such as with Bennett's Frame and Art in Greenville.
The store was initially told it would not be able to remain open. But Clark said that was an error because, while art stores had to close under the order, frame shops were not specifically called out. The store was contacted and told it could unlock its doors.
Madden said he could see it causing a business hardship if it was told to close and then re-open.
"I'm just really, really thankful," he said. "What little sales I'm making are allowing me to get through until the (federal aid) comes through."
At a glance, the most recent list of businesses shared by Commerce raises some questions.
Clothing and shoe stores were told they must close. Most thrift stores received essential designations. Several Goodwill locations did not.
“These stores mentioned that they were 501c3s (nonprofits), which were not called out in one of the four categories via the executive order," Clark said, adding that many operate food pantries and other charities important during these times.
Public water access, until recently, was roped off but private marinas could stay open to sell fuel and ice.
And while sporting events were canceled and parks were closed, tennis clubs were allowed to remain open because "there is no shared equipment," though players do touch the ball when serving.
Personal trainers and certain fitness clubs, like karate and dance studios, were allowed to stay operating if they were only offering one-on-one lessons. Many golf courses limited players to no more than one per golf cart and were allowed to remain open.
There aren't any races at Cherokee Speedway in Gaffney right now. But Clark said the site conducts tests out of sight of spectators.
"It’s a professional service offering. For example any of the NASCAR teams might send a small crew to test at Darlington — test their tires, a spoiler modification, braking systems. Because they don’t want their competitors to know what they are doing, these are typically confidential, done with security, and they absolutely don’t let the public in," she said.
Arts and crafts stores must close, unless they sell fabric that can be used to make homemade masks. Music stores were supposed to be non-essential but can open for music lessons.
Playgrounds have been closed but party rental businesses that provide large inflatables to backyard parties can keep operating, even though the presence of a bounce house is likely to draw the attention of other neighborhood kids.
Social clubs aren't essential under the order but wedding venues were told they could still host services. Because those wedding venues are allowed, bridal shops are too, even though clothing stores can't open.
Spas are closed but because acupuncture was not named in the order, acupuncturists are still operating. The same is true for an IV bar in Greenville, offering the trendy health fad that allows people to receive interveinous fluids on demand.
Burnie Maybank, a Columbia tax lawyer and former director of the state Department of Revenue, said the business community has applauded McMaster for his response to the virus.
"There are going to be gray areas; by definition there are always going to be gray areas," he said.
But in McMaster's choosing to say all businesses could stay open, unless specifically named on a short list of what was nonessential, it was easier for business owners to understand.
Many states took the opposite approach and also didn't designate an agency for answering questions. Maybank said choosing Commerce as that agency made the most sense.
"Commerce, almost by definition is very pro business," Maybank said, and despite the fact the agency typically does its work in closed-door meetings with quiet deal making, he said the department has handled this unprecedented public health and economic crisis well.