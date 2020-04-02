Lowe's presses on with 'Spring Black Friday' sales event amid coronavirus pandemic

Lowe's home improvement warehouse is moving forward with a nearly two-week spring sales event that started Thursday that could draw huge crowds into its stores even though its competitor Home Depot has canceled similar promotions during the coronavirus pandemic.

The North Carolina-based company did not immediately respond by email or telephone Thursday for comment to determine if the "Spring Black Friday Savings" event will continue as planned, but customer service representatives at the eight stores throughout the Charleston region said before noon Thursday the promotion is still underway.

"We haven't heard anything different," one store employee said.

The front page of Lowe's 14-page advertising insert spells out "2-day only deals in-store only Sat 4/4 and Sun 4/5 while supplies last," among other specials, a move that could draw droves of shoppers into the warehouse-type stores when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is calling for people to stay home or stay at least 6 feet apart if they go out to stop the spread of COVID-19.

A company statement issued Wednesday on the big-box retailer's website says Lowe's is "adding overhead announcements, store signage, and customer and associate guidelines that emphasize the importance of social distancing."

It makes no mention of limiting the number of people inside its stores or canceling any sales events, but a statement on Lowe's website says, "You can always check our promotions and weekly ad online to see more details on sales, stay up to date with our emails, or find a store near you to take advantage of these Spring Black Friday deals in person."

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

On Wednesday, Home Depot issued a statement that said it will limit the number of people inside its stores to no more than 100 at a time.

"We’re also eliminating major spring promotions to avoid driving high levels of traffic to stores," the Atlanta-based retailer said.

During the pandemic, and especially on weekends, large numbers of shoppers have turned up at home improvement stores to get supplies for spring gardens at their homes.

"The city is visiting with the stores now to understand their plans and remind them of the requirements to limit crowd size and enforce social distancing under the city's emergency ordinance," Charleston city spokesman Jack O'Toole said.