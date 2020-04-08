Lowcountry Parent hosting a virtual dance party with Charleston DJ Natty Heavy

With in-person events canceled across the country for the time being, people are turning to virtual experiences for entertainment.

Lowcountry Parent has teamed up with popular Charleston DJ Natty Heavy for a fun online event that the whole family can enjoy. It's a virtual dance party that's being hosted as part of the magazine's "Kids' Club Quarantine."

The virtual dance party will take place from 6-7 p.m. April 17. Even though it will be hosted online, there is limited access. Those who wish to participate must reserve a spot in advance and will receive an invite to the group, which will be streaming the show.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Lowcountry Parent is encouraging dancers to share a live feed of their grooviest moves on the Facebook group page. The magazine will also be accepting photos and videos that might be featured on the website and in the May issue.

It's time to bust out your boogie shoes.

For more information, visit the Facebook event page at facebook.com/events/224900755527270.