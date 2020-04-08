You are the owner of this article.
Lowcountry Parent hosting a virtual dance party with Charleston DJ Natty Heavy

DJ Natty Heavy will be spinning tunes for Lowcountry Parents' virtual dance party. Provided

With in-person events canceled across the country for the time being, people are turning to virtual experiences for entertainment.

Lowcountry Parent has teamed up with popular Charleston DJ Natty Heavy for a fun online event that the whole family can enjoy. It's a virtual dance party that's being hosted as part of the magazine's "Kids' Club Quarantine."

The virtual dance party will take place from 6-7 p.m. April 17. Even though it will be hosted online, there is limited access. Those who wish to participate must reserve a spot in advance and will receive an invite to the group, which will be streaming the show. 

Lowcountry Parent is encouraging dancers to share a live feed of their grooviest moves on the Facebook group page. The magazine will also be accepting photos and videos that might be featured on the website and in the May issue. 

It's time to bust out your boogie shoes.

For more information, visit the Facebook event page at facebook.com/events/224900755527270

Reach Kalyn Oyer at 843-371-4469. Follow her on Twitter @sound_wavves.

Kalyn Oyer is a Charleston native who covers arts and entertainment for The Post and Courier's Thursday edition, Charleston Scene. She used to write about music for the Charleston City Paper and Scene SC.

