Lowcountry Native American community fights for federal recognition during pandemic

The Edisto Natchez-Kusso tribe continues to pursue recognition by the federal government, a mission made all the more critical during the pandemic as that recognition comes with additional health resources.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, provides more than $500 million in direct appropriations to the Bureau of Indian Affairs and $8 billion for financial assistance to tribal governments.

Where most people are born with a racial identity that goes unquestioned, Native American communities are required to apply for that identity to be acknowledged by the federal government.

Tucked away in Dorchester and Colleton counties, the Four Holes Indian community, also known as the Edisto Natchez-Kusso tribe or the Edistos, has lived on both sides of the Edisto River on record since 1670. Today, 756 people are members of the tribe.

In the pandemic, the tribe had to postpone its social and cultural gatherings that acted as fundraisers for the community. They've missed out on grants that are now overwhelmed with applicants with similar struggles. They're also dealing with a racial demographic that has a higher chance of experiencing severe symptoms of the coronavirus.

This is because of the higher percentage of chronic diseases such as diabetes in the Native American community. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Native Americans are nearly three times more likely than non-Hispanic White adults to be diagnosed with diabetes.

With no steady income for the Edisto tribe, there is some anxiety about the future for the community. Sabrina Creel, a tribal council board member with the Edistos, said she knows they will make it through, but it will be challenging.

All this coincides with the Edisto Natchez-Kusso tribe still not being recognized as a Native American community by the federal government — a feat that takes a lot of money to accomplish. And Creel said she believes that those added federal health resources would have been invaluable with the coronavirus.

“It’s already sweeping through our community,” she said.

Silently spreading

Being a federally recognized Native American community allows access to much-needed grants and health care resources. It means more doctors and a chance to build assisted living facilities and improve a free health clinic in the Edisto community.

Chief John Creel was recently elected leader of the community. He is a physician with Walterboro Adult and Pediatric Medicine and director of the Edisto Indian Free Medical Clinic. He said trying to get coronavirus testing offered at the free clinic has been difficult.

He knows of at least 15 cases of the coronavirus in the tribe, including himself, his wife and parents. In June, Sabrina Creel said three churches in the community saw coronavirus cases. She knows of seven at her own church.

She said many of the tribe’s elders are unlikely to travel outside of the community for medical assistance. The free clinic is usually the farthest they will go for care.

The goal was to work with health officials and the Fetter Health Care Network to start a mobile testing site near the tribe in June. The earliest Creel said they could get testing in the community was August because of testing demands. Between June and August, she said she feels like the virus has been silently spreading through the community.

They don't know how badly the virus may be affecting the tribe. Dorchester County alone has seen more than 2,600 cases.

"That’s the scariest part for me," she said.

It hasn't been all bad for the community. They've managed to organize a food drive since the closest place to get groceries for much of the tribe is the Walmart in Knightsville. They've also gotten personal protective equipment from South Carolina's Commission for Minority Affairs.

The federal support would have meant additional resources during a demanding time. Getting recognition means a better school system and more money to put into farming programs to help with food access. One hope is to add diabetes education, optometry and dental services to the free clinic.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

The recognition would also confirm what the community has known about themselves for decades.

Fighting to be seen

The Edistos get one chance to apply for the recognition, said Steve Bodmer, a lawyer out of California who specializes in Native American law.

He is also a native South Carolinian and a member of the Edistos.

"The worst-case scenario is rejection ... but our tribe is very well positioned," he said.

The tribe is a combination of the Kusso and Natchez Indians. They took the name Edisto to reflect their community neighboring the Edisto River.

For years, the community has taken steps toward proving its status as a Native American community. In 2008, the tribe successfully attained recognition from the state of South Carolina after surrounding counties and cities vouched for the tribe's history. That recognition is more symbolic.

Until 2008, the tribe was constantly proving its identity. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the desegregation of schools in Dorchester County. Prior to 1970, all of the children in the Edisto Indian tribe had to pack into a four-room concrete building called the Four Holes School.

Neighboring communities refused to acknowledge the Four Holes residents as Native Americans while also preventing them from entering all-White or all-Black schools. Bodmer said census takers would often put down every racial identity except for Native American during that time.

He remembers hearing stories of his grandmother marching with other parents for desegregation. Victoria DeLee, a notable Black civil rights activist at the time, was one of the loudest non-Native American voices on behalf of the Four Holes community.

Her son, Elijah DeLee, said many Black residents at the time also didn't recognize that Native American community. DeLee helped with getting researchers to assist the community look up its ancestry. She also consistently marched with parents in the community to allow them to attend other Dorchester County schools.

"She changed that whole area," DeLee said.

Those experiences with segregation pushed a lot of the Edisto community into isolation. Growing up, Bodmer said some of the elders in the community were taught to hide their Native American culture. He was thankfully encouraged to embrace it, he said.

“We can all understand the past," DeLee said. "Being Native American or being anything other than White was not necessarily the thing to be."

Getting federal recognition will be costly and lengthy. Bodmer said a tribe out of Virginia spent around $10 million on the process. The Little Shell Band in Montana just got recognition earlier this year after a petition process that was started more than 125 years ago.

How to help? The Edisto Natchez-Kusso tribe is also a nonprofit under the name of Four Holes Indian Organization, Edisto Tribal Council Inc. Those interested in supporting the tribe can contact Sabrina Creel 843-830-5223 or mail her a donation to the organization at: 1125 Ridge road Ridgeville, SC 29472

The federal government has a team of attorneys and researchers that review and dissect all of the details of a tribe's petition. Teams of genealogists also have to make trips to the applying community to investigate the history and interview elders. Federal recognition means a tribe has a legal right to health services.

But Bodmer said he believes with the records they've been able to find on the community and Chief Creel making their federal petition a priority, the recognition process will be successful. The history is already there.

“It’s undeniable that we are who we say we are," he said.