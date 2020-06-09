Lowcountry Habitat for Humanity offices face construction delays with ongoing pandemic

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has meant fewer Habit for Humanity homes being built and a complete restructuring for its organizations across the tri-county area.

In Dorchester, Berkeley and Charleston counties, Habitat for Humanity offices have seen ReStore closures, drops in fundraising and delays in construction of homes for low-income families.

The trend has led to uncertainty about when families will be able to move into much-needed homes. For families facing unemployment, it has meant difficulties with making mortgage payments and threats of foreclosure. Local Habitats are hoping more residents consider donating to their organizations and shopping at their ReStores to help.

“We ended up completely suspending operations around March for about a month," said Moriah Hollander, development director for the Dorchester Habitat for Humanity.

There are more than 40 Habitat offices scattered across South Carolina with the goal of building affordable homes for families in need. Many of those families spend half or more of their income on housing.

'Hard to have a family waiting'

Tyornia Levine is the chef manager at the College of Charleston and a single parent of six children. She spent three years going to informational meetings about the Dorchester organization before finally making the decision about a year ago to apply for the home construction program.

"It just felt like it was the right time," the Summerville resident said.

It took two weeks for her home in Summerville off of Central Avenue to be built. It was done in the first two weeks of March, before many closures and heavy social distancing. She signs her final papers this week and hopes to move in the next two weeks.

In 26 years, the Dorchester Habitat for Humanity has built 70 homes for families. For the past couple of years it's been able to build about five a year.

But because of a reduction in fundraising and volunteers, it is looking at only being able to build one to three. This means many families that have been waiting for their homes to be built through the program likely will have to wait longer.

There are four families in the program right now. For three of those families, Hollander said, it's uncertain when they will be able to get their homes built. They may have to wait another year.

“That's very difficult to say to somebody," said Jaye Elliot, president of the Dorchester organization. “It’s hard to have a family waiting and working in a program for that long."

It takes 2,000 volunteer hours to build a Habitat home. That's the main reason the group can keep them affordable. It typically builds four bedroom homes that come with a $650 mortgage payment.

The chief fundraising source, where residents can donate and purchase furniture and materials, the ReStore, was shut down for some of March and most of April. Habitat also had to cancel spring fundraisers.

Any construction has to be limited to staff and no volunteers until further notice.

In the past three months, the organization has seen an increase in operating expenses and a decrease in sales.

It had to lay off employees briefly this spring but was able to hire them back in April when it received money from the federal Paycheck Protection Program.

A $10,000 grant from Wells Fargo for operating expenses also helped.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

The organization is only letting 40 customers into the ReStore at a time, though it's legally allowed to let 100 in with its square footage.

Elliot said she is worried that when things began to pick back up in the area, a lot of families the group built homes for in the past will be in trouble because they've missed mortgage payments due to job loss. Many of the families are single-parent households with multiple children.

With more than 50 mortgages out, the group expects payment delinquencies to double. Since it doesn't sell mortgages, the organization would have to front that money. A worst-case scenario is that it would have to foreclose on a home since it now lacks the resources to front mortgage payments.

“And that is a last resort for us," Elliot said.

Avoiding foreclosure

In the past decade, it's only had three foreclosures.

At Charleston Habitat for Humanity, there are 54 active mortgages. Six families reached out to the group about losing their jobs and not being able to make mortgage payments.

Because of the low number, they were able to organize a grant program through the First Scots Presbyterian Church that covered the six families' mortgage payments for two months.

“The last thing we want to do is foreclose on these families," said Kristen Williams, development director for the Charleston Habitat for Humanity. “We know that, now more than ever, home is one of the most important things.”

But Habitat has been hit hard by the pandemic. With the three months that ReStore has been closed, its expects to lose roughly $120,000 in unrestricted funds.

So whatever money its did have for construction has had to be redirected for operational expenses. Thankfully, many of the grants it received prior to the pandemic allowed it to adjust the use from construction expenses to operating expenses.

In Berkeley County, the ReStore recently reopened. But because operations were suspended for weeks, the budget for the coming year was cut by over 30 percent. This means the group can support fewer families.

How to Donate Here's how residents can donate to some of the local Habitat for Humanity offices in the tri-county area. Charleston Habitat for Humanity Residents can get additional donation information online at charlestonhabitat.org/donate. The Charleston office is hoping to open their ReStore in mid-June. Habitat for Humanity of Berkeley County Located on Belknap Road in Goose Creek, their ReStore is open from Tuesday to Saturday. Residents can donate online at berkeleyhabitat.charityproud.org/Donate Dorchester Habitat for Humanity Dorchester's ReStore is open from Monday to Saturday. They are accepting donations online at dorchesterhabitat.org/donate-today/

The office's president, George Druyos, hopes the community will rally around their mission and help them where their funding falls short.

The Charleston office's goal is to open its ReStore in mid-June, restart construction in July and allow a limited number of volunteers in August.

There are three single Charleston mothers in the program waiting to move into their homes, Williams said. For one mother named Tina, she said, they are unsure when they will be able to close on her home and host a dedication for the Joppa Way residence.

“We want to get her in her house as soon as possible," Williams said.

The home for the second mother, Olga, is still in construction and the group was just beginning fundraising for the home of the third mother, Alex.

Spring is usually when a lot of colleges and schools send students to local Habitat for Humanity offices during spring break to volunteer. Last year, more than 35,000 volunteers worked with Habitat across South Carolina, according to Nancy Lee, executive director of the South Carolina Association of Habitat for Humanity Affiliates.

"The continued partnership with our communities will be critical to our ability to meet the increased need for affordable housing solutions," Lee said.

With that volunteer source gone and many fundraising opportunities missed, Habitat directors hope residents just keep their organizations in mind when they're cleaning out their homes and considering making material or financial donations.