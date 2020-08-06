Lowcountry Food bank's new interactive web map expanded to include 10 counties, 300 sites

An online tool launched to help people find free food amid the ongoing global pandemic has been expanded to include more than 300 sites across 10 coastal counties in South Carolina.

The Lowcountry Food Bank, in partnership with the College of Charleston's Riley Center for Livable Communities, has created an online, interactive Lowcountry Food Finder map, identifying hundreds of sites along the South Carolina coastal region where people can access nutritious food and supplies for their family.

The counties include Charleston, Dorchester, Berkeley, Colleton, Hampton, Jasper, Beaufort, Georgetown, Williamsburg and Horry.

The food bank already had an online map directing people to the group's partner agencies. But after the pandemic broke out earlier this year, devastating the economy and placing many people in financial hardships, the organization wanted to identify additional locations, such as schools with meal programs and soup kitchens at churches.

"There are more and more people food insecure who’ve never had to ask for help before," said Brenda Shaw, chief development officer for the Lowcountry Food Bank.

People trying to find nearby food pantries can go to https://bit.ly/lowcountry-food-resources and type in their location. A list of food resources with available times and days for sites closest to them will be provided.

The website will be updated as new information becomes available amid the pandemic that continues increasing demand for food assistance.

The food bank continues to see a rise in the number of people in need.

The group's partner agencies are steadily seeing a 40 percent increase in clients coming through their doors for free food, Shaw said.

At the food bank itself, there has been a 484 percent increase in the need for food assistance, Shaw said.

From March 16 to June 30, the food bank distributed just under 4 million meals across its 10-county service area, according to the Riley Center.

Experts expect things to get worse. School meal programs are expected to end this week, and many received their final $600 federal unemployment payment employment in late July.

There is also an expectation that people will begin to lose housing, as 1 year leases often end July 31, said Dr. Bob Kahle, associate director of the Riley Center for Livable Communities at the College of Charleston.

“We think all of these things happening together is going to create a greater need for folks to find free food," he said.

In addition to increasing the demand, the virus has complicated food distribution efforts by limiting the number of volunteers and making food distribution more challenging. This has, in turn, forced the closure of 15 percent of Lowcountry Food Bank partners in coastal South Carolina since mid-March.

Shaw expects that number to remain steady as the state continues to grapple with the pandemic.

The virtual tool was created using a grant from the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Riley Center and the city of Charleston. The original Charleston County map cost about $15,000.