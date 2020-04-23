Lowcountry Food Bank, Enough Pie among Charleston groups doing good deeds during pandemic

The Wells Fargo Foundation announced a $100,000 donation to the One SC Fund: COVID-19 Response last week. The One SC fund, a partnership between S.C. Grantmakers Network, Together S.C. and the United Way Association of S.C., is held by the Central Carolina Community Foundation. The funds are used toward food, shelter, health and nonprofit sustainability needs stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.
The Lowcountry Food Bank announced that Michael and Pam Wilson will provide a dollar-for-dollar match for donations up to $150,000 with the "Fueled by Fresh" campaign for COVID-19 food relief. "Fueled by Fresh" purchases and distributes relief boxes of fresh produce and shelf-stable food that can provide a week's worth of food to a family during this challenging time. Michael Wilson previously served as president, CEO and director of Ingevity Corp. in North Charleston, as well as a board and finance committee member with Philabundance, Philadelphia's largest hunger relief agency. The Lowcountry Food Bank serves the 10 coastal counties of South Carolina by distributing healthy and nutritious food to those in need.
Enough Pie, a Charleston nonprofit dedicated to using creativity as a form of community engagement around the upper peninsula, worked with artists and neighbors on April 17 to provide homemade cloth masks to the elder residents of Joseph Floyd Manor on Mount Pleasant Street. In addition to the distribution of face masks made by Enough Pie artists, Charleston Promise Neighborhood arranged for residents to receive a roll of toilet paper. A hot fried chicken lunch, prepared by 5Church Charleston, was made possible by a BoomTown! donation to the Lowcountry Food Bank, as well as GrowFood Carolina. Additional sanitation and paper products were donated by St. Stephen's Episcopal Church. Local musician Noodle McNoodle provided the entertainment and each resident received a colorful card from local children and the artists from HEART, the inclusive arts community for local adults with special needs.
Presbyterian College's sororities started a letter-writing service to the Clinton Presbyterian Community, an assisted-living facility for seniors, led by junior Abigail Harrison of Columbia and inspired by her weekly lunch visits with her grandmother. "I feel that it's important to let them know they're important and loved," Harrison said.
The Sisters of Charity Foundation of South Carolina awarded 21 Urgent Need grants totaling $83,000 to organizations in the state that are providing food, utilities, housing and other services during the coronavirus pandemic. The foundation is a ministry of the Sisters of Charity Health System, which addresses the needs of families and individuals throughout the state experiencing poverty. Grantees include One SC Fund: COVID-19 Response (statewide), ACTS of Aiken (Aiken County), Catholic Charities' Mercy Mission of Hardeeville (Jasper County), Christian Assistance Bridge (Richland and Lexington counties), Community Kitchen (Horry County), Felician Center (Williamsburg County), Food for the Soul Kershaw (Kershaw County), FoodShare (statewide), Golden Corner Food Pantry (Oconee County), Helping Hands of Georgetown (Georgetown County), Hope in Lancaster (Lancaster County), Neighbor to Neighbor (Horry County), New Directions (Horry County), Our Lady of Mercy Outreach Center (Charleston County), Palmetto Place Children and Youth Services (Richland County), Senior Resources (Richland County), Shifa Free Clinic (Charleston County), St. Francis Center (Beaufort County), Transitions Midland Housing Alliance (Richland County), United Way of Kershaw (Kershaw County) and Vital Aging of Williamsburg (Williamsburg County).
Conway High School donated medical supplies to Tidelands Health based in Murrells Inlet, including boxes of gloves, masks, gowns and other items typically used in pharmacology and health science classes. Tidelands has supported the school's pharmacology program over the years with hospital pharmacy tours and guest speakers.